Gov. John Bel Edwards will extend Phase Two of reopening the state amid the coronavirus pandemic for another two weeks.
Phase Two will now expire on Friday, Aug. 7, unless it is extended again. Edwards said he intends to sign the newest order on Thursday.
Before Edwards announced his decision to extend the order, Phase Two was set to expire on Friday, July 24.
“We will continue to look deeply into the data over the next few weeks to figure out where we go from here,” Edwards said in a press conference Tuesday.
Originally slated to end June 26, Edwards extended Phase Two last month for another four weeks, citing a "troubling" surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations that made him hesitant to move the state into Phase Three of reopening.
To advance in the White House’s “Open Up American Again” plan, vetted by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), a state must see decreases in reported COVID-like symptoms, cases, and hospitalizations over a 14-day period.
Unlike the virus’ outbreak in March and April, Edwards has described the recent surge as more “widespread” across the state rather than concentrated in one area.
Under Phase Two, most businesses were allowed to resume operations at 50-percent capacity. It also reopened previously closed businesses such as bars, tattoo parlors, day spas, swimming pools, bowling alleys, skating rinks, and event centers.
Edwards added other stipulations to the order on July 13, which included issuing a statewide mask mandate for people 8 years of age and older. The order, which Attorney General Jeff Landry has recently called “unconstitutional,” also shut down on-site consumption at bars and limited social gatherings to 50 people.
Those changes will remain in effect for the newest extension.
“We still have a lot of COVID-19 in Louisiana more than we want,” Edwards said. “And it is widespread all throughout our state.”
The governor reasoned that the continued increase in emergency rooms reporting COVID-like symptoms, new cases, and new COVID-19 hospitalizations warranted his decision to keep the state in Phase Two.
In less than a month since the Phase Two extension went into effect, the state has confirmed 43,168 new cases — or 44 percent of the total number of cases reported in Louisiana to date — and added 874 hospitalizations.
The Louisiana Department of Health has reported at least 1,500 new cases 14 times since July 1, including at least 2,000 new cases six times since July 10. Officials have noted that the vast majority of new cases are resulting from “community spread.”
As of Tuesday, the state has reported a total of 96,583 COVID-19 cases resulting in 3,498 deaths. The positivity rate over the last seven days is 9.9 percent, compared to the average percent positive rate of 4.7 percent in Phase One.
Louisiana is now No. 2 in the nation in cases per capita, behind only New York.
COVID-19 hospitalizations (1,527) and patients on ventilators (186) across the state are also at their highest levels since early May. As of Tuesday, all nine LDH regions had more ICU beds in use than are available.
Edwards said his biggest concern is hospitalizations per capita over the last 14 days, saying there’s an upward trajectory “in all regions.”
“This is a particular concern because we know there are only so many beds and nurses and doctors and so forth,” he said.
The governor urged people to follow the mitigation measures, saying “the best, fastest, surest way to get more businesses open and more employees back to work is to flatten the curve and get a handle on this virus as best we can.”
“All of the decisions we’ve made haven’t been made lightly,” Edwards said. “They’ve all been based on data, the best science we have and the White House guidelines.”
