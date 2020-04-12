Like many Christians across the country, Gov. John Bel Edwards isn’t going to church on Easter Sunday.
Instead, he’s staying home.
That’s the new normal the nation finds itself in amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has put a halt on ordinary life and forced people to stay away from each other to slow the spread of the new disease.
Easter Sunday, typically a day when people go to church and host large family get-togethers, looks more different this year than any year in recent memory.
On Sunday, Edwards issued a PSA on his social media platforms encouraging people to celebrate the holiday while continuing to follow mitigation measures that are in place.
“If we will all continue to do this and just be patient, we will get through this sooner and in better shape,” Edwards said. “Then the day will come quicker when we can all be physically together and continue to celebrate as we normally do.”
Below is a transcript of Edwards’ Easter Sunday message. To view the video, click here.
“My brothers and sisters,
“I greet you in the name of our lord and savior, Jesus Christ.
“The lenten season is always a time for reflection, and the past few months have challenged us in ways that none of us could have ever imagined. It has forced us to be physically distant and I think to lean even more on our faith.
“One of the Scriptures that comes to mind to me is Psalm 46: Be still and know that I am God. In these days, we are very busy, busy tending to this public health emergency and scrambling around. And we’re also very anxious.
“So when the Psalm says ‘Be still,” it doesn’t mean just physically still, although that’s important, it also means be at peace. And we can be at peace knowing that God is in control.
“So as we journey through this lenten season together, I do hope and pray that you will find a way to make sure that this lenten season is blessed and that this Easter weekend is one that will mean a lot for you and your families. Find new and better ways to be connected. Just because we’re physically distant doesn’t mean that we have to be totally distant from those that we love and certainly not distant from our God.
“I wish everyone the peace of the risen Christ. It is the most important time of the year for us christians and we’re gonna finish up Holy Week and celebrate together, in spirit at least, on Sunday.
“I just encourage all of you to continue to do what we’re asking and to ask all of your family members and friends and so forth to do likewise, and that is to continue to stay at home, make sure you’re practicing social distancing and good hygiene.
“If we will all continue to do this and just be patient, we will get through this sooner and in better shape. Then the day will come quicker when we can all be physically together and continue to celebrate as we normally do.
“As your governor, I just want to thank you for everything you’re doing and all the contributions you make every single day. Again, I just wish for you and your families the peace of the risen Christ.”
