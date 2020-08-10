Before Dr. Gina LaGarde spoke, she placed a photograph of a smiling woman on the podium in front of her for all to see.
The woman in the framed case was LaGarde’s cousin Nadine, whom she described as a “vibrant” and “productive” woman from New Orleans.
Even though she already retired from Loyola University after 30 years of work experience, Nadine had rejoined the work force and was “enjoying life.” She had recently bought a new house and was days away from celebrating her son’s birthday when she got sick.
Nadine started showing symptoms seven days after Louisiana reported its first case of the novel coronavirus on March 9. A few days later, she was in the emergency room. The next day, she was incubated.
Then, on her son’s birthday, Nadine passed away, one of more than 4,100 Louisiana residents who have since fallen to the deadly disease. She was 23 days shy of her 64th birthday.
During a COVID-19 press briefing last week, LaGarde urged residents of Louisiana to follow the mitigation measures put in place by Gov. John Bel Edwards and health officials, saying they perhaps could’ve saved her cousin from her untimely death.
Last month, Edwards issued a proclamation that required people 8 years of age and older to wear face masks when in public, though there are some exceptions. The proclamation also included a ban of on-site consumption at bars and a 50-person limit on social gatherings.
Louisiana is currently in Phase Two of its reopening plan, which was extended to run through Aug. 28. The recently-added mitigation measures will remain in place for the duration of Phase Two.
“Wearing a mask might have saved my cousin,” a masked LaGarde said during last week’s press conference. “Reducing large crowds, social distancing may have saved my cousin.”
LaGarde, the medical director for Region 9 of the Louisiana Department of Health, said she has learned through contact tracing that Nadine may have contracted the virus during a social gathering or at work.
Though LaGarde said she is sensitive to the fact that people feel they have lost their “sense of safety and control… and for some their loss of freedom” with the enhanced COVID-19 restrictions, she urged people to think “about doing what we know is right.”
“These are very, very simple asks to help reduce the spread of COVID in our state,” she said. “I wish my cousin had that opportunity to wear a mask.”
Along with talking about her late cousin, LaGarde also gave the state an update on Region 9, which consists of Livingston, Tangipahoa, St. Tammany, St. Helena, and Washington parishes.
All five parishes are reporting “high COVID incidence” (at least 100 new cases per 100,000 people for the most recent two-week period). As a whole, the region’s positivity rate is 8.5 percent, though two parishes (Livingston and St. Helana) are above the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Monday, Region 9 has accounted for 13,250 COVID-19 cases and 402 deaths. Testing recently ramped up in the region with the opening of two federally-backed testing sites.
Though the state has made improvements regarding reported COVID-like symptoms, hospitalizations, and cases since Edwards’ mask mandate went into effect, Region 9 was one of four regions with an increase in hospitalizations in the two-week period ending Aug. 3.
And while LaGarde said Region 9 has an adequate supply of hospital beds, ventilators, and items of personal protective equipment (PPE), staffing is “the biggest challenge” facing the Northshore area.
“When we have community spread, the people who work in the hospitals are exposed and they too have fallen ill,” she said.
The “good news,” LaGarde said, is that the new mitigation measures are showing that the incidence rate for all five parishes is decreasing while “at least two” have shown a drop in positivity rate.
“We know the restrictions and mandates that have been put in place to stop the spread of COVID… affect how we live, learn, work, worship, play, and socialize with our families, but they are necessary to slow the spread of this disease,” she said. “[The virus is] not gonna go away on its own, and it’s a collective effort.”
“We may not have been able to save [my cousin],” LaGarde said later. “We’ve learned a lot about COVID from March 9 until now. But 4,000 deaths today? No, we can do better than that as a state and as citizens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.