The “Geaux Get Tested” initiative in East Baton Rouge Parish will come to an end on Wednesday, Aug. 5, according to a spokesperson from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s office.
Fixed sites will remain in Lafayette, Lake Charles and Alexandria, the spokesperson said.
Part of the White House’s effort to support communities that have been identified as “hotspots” of the novel coronavirus, the initiative has consisted of five main sites in the Greater Baton Rouge area as well as several smaller mobile sites across southeastern Louisiana, including one in Livingston Parish.
The federally-backed program began in early July with a goal to test 60,000 people for the novel coronavirus. Free COVID-19 testing was open to residents of any parish.
Locally, the federal surge testing effort was supported by the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Louisiana National Guard, and the Louisiana Department of Health.
The HHS sites are using the laboratory eTrueNorth to process the test. According to eTrueNorth, it should take between 3 and 5 days for someone who is tested to get their results. In addition:
-- Test results will be provided by email notification (required to log back into website to view).
-- If someone tests positive, they will also be contacted by phone.
-- Test results will also be posted in the eTrueNorth patient portal.
-- There is not a phone number to call for results. Results will only be provided by email and in the portal.
