With the state nearing the end of its fourth week into a months-long COVID-19 vaccination process, who’s next in line to get it?
The answer: teachers, grocery store workers, and postal personnel, among a list of others.
The state began administering its first shots of the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 14, with frontline healthcare workers — part of Priority Group 1A — receiving the very first doses.
Shortly after, doses of the Moderna vaccine went to other members of the first priority group, which included the staff and residents of long-term care facilities, emergency medical services employees, and firefighters.
Priority Group 1A consists of around 249,000 eligible people.
This week, the state expanded those that can begin receiving their first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine to Group 1B Tier One, a group of roughly 640,000 eligible people that includes people 70 and older as well as additional healthcare workers.
For now, members of that group have to schedule appointments at pharmacies chosen by the state based on their geographic and racial/ethnic representation.
The state expects to receive nearly 56,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines next week, which would bring the total to 293,525 doses.
Despite not knowing when it will start with the next group, Gov. John Bel Edwards has released those that make up Group 1B Tier Two, which consists of around 318,750 eligible people.
Priority Group 1B Tier Two includes, in no particular order:
-- Health-related support personnel (labs, mortuary, pharmacy)
-- Essential governmental response personnel
-- Judiciary personnel
-- Department of Homeland Security personnel, National Guard (non-COVID deployed), federal intelligence and security personnel, military personnel
-- First responders not covered in Phase 1A
-- Corrections officers and jailers
-- Medical transportation services
-- Homeless shelter and other congregate group home/center staff
-- K-12 school and daycare personnel
-- Food processing and agricultural workers
-- Postal personnel
-- Public transit workers
-- Grocery store workers and other deemed frontline essential workers
