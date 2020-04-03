The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has issued a warning urging residents to be wary of false reports regarding increased fishing fines as well as the closure of fishing and hunting seasons amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement, LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet said “none of it is true” and encouraged people to “verify the accuracy” of any reports before spreading the news.
Montoucet added that all information regarding LDWF actions can be found on the department’s website at www.wlf.la.gov as well as its various social media platforms, where updates are posted daily.
“It is incredibly unfortunate that some individuals would go out of their way to spread false information with the intent of creating confusion for the wonderful people of Louisiana,” Montoucet said. “At a time when we are pulling together to deal with a deadly health crisis, there are some who find such actions amusing.”
The LDWF echoed Gov. John Bel Edwards’ remarks that encourage people to go outside during the crisis, as long as they practice social distancing and gather in groups of less than 10 people. Edwards has extended his “stay at home” order through at least April 30 but has repeatedly encouraged people to be active so long as they adhere to the proper mitigation measures in place.
“We hope your families are well during these challenging days and have the opportunity to spend time outdoors together,” Montoucet said. “Whether relaxing in your backyard, biking in your neighborhood, hiking a nature trail, taking advantage of our upcoming turkey season, or going fishing near your home.”
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, spiked to 9,150 reported cases and 310 deaths in Louisiana on Thursday. The Department of Health will release its updated figures on Friday at noon.
