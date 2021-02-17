A record-breaking ice storm in Louisiana has inevitably led to a delay in COVID-19 vaccination shipments this week, according to Dr. Joe Kanter, state health officer at the Louisiana Department of Health.
Speaking during a radio appearance with Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday, Kanter said this week’s extreme winter event — one that has led to widespread power outages and numerous closed roadways — has resulted in a “significant amount” of delays in vaccine shipments.
This week, the state was set to have more than 500 providers administering vaccines in all 64 parishes.
“This weather event is causing some delays with vaccine shipments, and that’s happening across the country,” Kanter said.
Currently, those eligible for vaccinations are doing so under a two-dose approach: For the Pfizer vaccine, patients must get their second dose 21 days after the first; for the Moderna vaccine, the second dose comes 28 days later.
Given the inclement weather the state has faced this week, many are worried that they might miss their appointment for vaccination, particularly if it’s for their second shot. But Kanter said “it’s okay to push [appointments] back a couple of days” and urged people to contact their clinic, hospital or pharmacy to see if they need to reschedule.
“If circumstances demand you push that back, that’s okay,” Kanter said. “Just get with your provider and get it as soon as you can.”
The state is just over two months into its vaccination distribution effort, which is expected to last well into the summer. Frontline hospital workers were the first to receive the vaccine in December, followed by the residents and staff of nursing homes, emergency medical services employees, and firefighters.
The state later expanded the number of people that can be vaccinated when it implemented Phase 1B Tier 1, a group that currently includes:
-- Persons 65 and older
-- Dialysis providers and patients
-- Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff: Behavioral health providers and staff; urgent care clinic providers and staff; community care providers and staff; dental providers and staff
-- Professional home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)
-- Interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind
-- Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)
-- Schools of allied health students, residents and staff.
As of the most recent data, more than 782,000 Louisiana residents have received at least one vaccine shot, while roughly 254,000 have been fully vaccinated.
Edwards, who received his first vaccine shot last week, said availability continues to be the greatest limiting factor in widespread vaccinations, though the state’s shipment is expected to increase next week.
The governor said Louisiana ranks among the top states in the country for administering vaccines.
During his radio show, Edwards spoke of his experience receiving his first vaccine shot at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center campus in Baton Rouge, which became the city’s first mass coronavirus vaccination site.
He described it as “no different for me than a typical flu shot,” though he acknowledged that side effects are more common on the second shot.
“Still, I feel very good about being vaccinated,” Edwards said. “I want other people to understand that it’s safe and effective.”
