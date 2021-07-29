With the federal eviction moratorium ending this weekend, Gov. John Bel Edwards is urging residents struggling with rent or utility bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for federal funds through the Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
In June, the Biden administration extended the nationwide ban on evictions for one month to help tenants still unable to make rent payments during the pandemic.
The latest and last extension ends July 31, 2021.
“It is important that our residents know that there are resources available to them if they need help with their rent or payment for their utilities,” Edwards said in a statement. “Our goal is to keep people housed during the pandemic by preventing evictions for failure to pay rent.”
Both renters and landlords are eligible to apply for the millions in federal money intended to cover rent and utility bills for those who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In most cases, the financial assistance is paid directly to the landlord or to the utility company.
“This program is in place specifically to provide assistance that can keep people in their homes, relieve pandemic-related financial strain and help people get back on their feet,” said the Division of Administration's Assistant Commissioner of Statewide Services Desireé Honoré Thomas, CPA, CGMA. “We strongly encourage those in need to apply as soon as possible.”
To apply to the program or learn more, people are urged to visit LAStateRent.com or call 877-459-6555, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Residents can also apply through one of seven locally administered programs in Caddo, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Jefferson, Lafayette, Orleans or St. Tammany parishes.
In June, Edwards said about 50,000 renters and landlords had already applied for assistance through Louisiana’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program and similar programs administered in other parishes.
At that time, more than $10.7 million had been awarded to renters and landlords through the state-administered emergency rental assistance program.
The program, which expanded in May to include utility assistance, provides funding support for past-due rent and utility fees dating back to April 2020, as well as future rent for eligible applicants.
