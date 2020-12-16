With holiday events cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, City of Walker officials have found another way to celebrate the season.

The city recently announced it was holding a Christmas decorating contest, giving residents a chance to have their festive homes rewarded or take part in a holiday activity that is safe for all.

The announcement came after Walker officials decided to cancel its annual slew of holiday events — which include a parade through the city and family activities at Sidney Hutchinson Park — in adherence to COVID-19 restrictions.

Among the events to be nixed was “Santa in the Park,” a popular photo opportunity in which children and families can take free pictures with Ole St. Nick.

Now, city officials are giving residents another way to spread some holiday cheer.

“Due to the cancellation of Christmas Events, the City of Walker would like to do something different and fun for the residents,” a flier read.

A committee will judge lights in all areas within the city limits of Walker, with judges “riding down every street in the city” to check out the decorations, according to Mayor Pro Tem Scarlett Milton Major. The contest is open to “everyone in the city,” Major said.

The contest will be divided into three categories, with one winner in each. The categories are:

-- The “Clark Griswold” category for excessive use of lights reminiscent of the beloved 1989 holiday classic starring Chevy Chase

-- The “Reason for the Season” category, which touches on the religious beliefs surrounding Christmas (such as a nativity scene)

-- The “Traditional Decorations” category (such as Santa Claus, elves, reindeer, etc.)

The winners will be announced Monday, Dec. 21, according to Milton Major, who had the idea for the contest. Winners will receive a sign to display in their yard as well as a certificate to Carter’s Supermarket, paid for by the five City Council members.

The contest is in full swing, with Major recently sharing photos of decorated houses in the city that was later shared by the City of Walker’s Facebook page.

“A lot of Christmas cheer in Walker!” the city wrote in the post.