Woman’s Hospital this week announced it was relaxing its visitation policy, a move that comes after state officials loosened restrictions amid improving COVID-19 figures.
The new hospital rules regarding visitation, which went into effect Tuesday, April 13, are as follows:
-- Hospital patients may have two support persons during visiting hours (7 a.m. - 9 p.m.) and one support person for the duration of their stay.
-- Pregnant patients are allowed two support persons at all times during labor and delivery.
-- Patients must use the same support persons for the duration of their stay. Support persons must be over the age of 18.
-- Only one support person is allowed in the Assessment Center.
-- Patients under investigation or COVID-19 positive may not have visitors.
-- Children are not allowed on campus, unless they are the patient.
Patients are encouraged to contact their individual physician offices for information on policies regarding visitation at doctor visits.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.