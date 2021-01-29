Woman’s Hospital announced this week it will join the statewide COVID-19 vaccination effort.
Partnering with the Baton Rouge Clinic to distribute coronavirus vaccinations, Woman’s Hospital said the distribution model will follow the tiers outlined by the Louisiana Department of Health.
“Woman’s Hospital is committed to helping keep our patients and community safe and healthy,” the hospital said in a statement. “Your best protection from COVID-19 will be a combination of getting a COVID-19 vaccine, wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet away from others, avoiding crowds, and washing your hands often.”
People planning to receive the vaccine through this partnership can schedule an appointment at The Baton Rouge Clinic Immunization Clinic, located at 7473 Perkins Road, as long as supplies are available.
Patients will have to use an online form and be a part of one of the LDH-approved tiers.
Those eligible for vaccination at Woman’s Hospital include:
Community Eligibility
-- People 70 years or older
-- Home care patients and their providers
-- Dialysis patients and providers
*Note: All patients must show proof of age, that they are receiving home-based care or receive regular dialysis care.
Provider Eligibility
-- Ambulatory care providers and their staff. This includes members of coroner’s, autopsy, or mortuary teams who have direct contact with corpses.
-- Urgent care clinic providers and their staff.
-- School Nurses and School Based Health Center staff.
-- Community clinic providers and staff. This includes staff of clinics designated as Federally Qualified Health Center and Rural Health Clinics.
-- Staff of home health agencies.
-- Staff providing community and home-based care to older adults and people with disabilities. This includes staff employed by home care agencies as well as staff who are hired directly by the person with a disability.
-- Behavioral health providers and staff.
-- Dental providers and staff. This includes all oral health providers.
-- Students, residents, faculty and staff of schools of allied health.
*Note: All providers must show proof of employment such as Employee ID or name tag, pay stub, letter from employer, uniform, parking pass, etc.
As of the most recent data, the state had administered 397,371 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with approximately 57,926 people completing the two-dose series.
