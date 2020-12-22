‘Y’all are angels’ | Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office delivers gifts to more than 1,500 children in annual Christmas Crusade

LIVINGSTON -- She was displaced following Hurricane Katrina, eventually settling in Livingston Parish.

With six kids to feed and clothe, times were tough. But when the holidays arrived, times got tougher.

Like thousands of other parents over the last three decades, she relied on Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Annual Christmas Crusade to make her children’s wishes come true. Instead of Santa Claus coming down her chimney with a bag full of presents, a uniformed deputy arrived at her front door.

But he always brought the bag of presents, and her children always had gifts when they woke up Christmas day.

Now, she can’t pass a Christmas Crusade donation site without giving back to a program that gave more than toys to her family.

“She said she knows how important this program is to families who could really use a helping hand,” the Sheriff’s Office said via social media earlier this month.

That’s just the story of one family that has been aided by the Sheriff’s Office’s annual Christmas Crusade, which has provided gifts to thousands of children in Livingston Parish for more than 30 years.

Despite challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the tradition continued on Friday, Dec. 18, when deputies and volunteers delivered thousands of gifts to families in all corners of the parish.

Over the years, the program has helped more than 10,000 children from more than 5,000 families. This year’s program was another rousing success: Deputies brought gifts to 1,513 children from 698 families, according to Sheriff Jason Ard.

“Our mission today is to make sure these families and children have a very Merry Christmas,” Ard told his team before the deliveries started.

The annual Christmas Crusade has provided gifts to children from low-income families since the late 1980s. Beginning under former Sheriff Willie Graves and his wife Elaine in 1987, the program has picked up steam in recent years under Jason Ard and his wife Erica, who “runs the show.”

The delivery day is the culmination of a two-month process that begins in October, when Erica Ard begins purchasing presents. Families begin applying to receive gifts after Thanksgiving, around the time LPSO volunteers spend weekends collecting donations outside of local Walmarts and Bass Pro Shops.

Ard said donations were “really good this year,” despite many facing financial difficulties amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The sheriff said a few non-profit organizations gave some “considerably large donations,” and the collection days drew “plenty of toys and plenty of monetary donations.”

Like every year, donations came from people of all ages and backgrounds. One Watson girl, Hana Mackey, used a gift card she received for her 12th birthday to purchase toys for the Christmas Crusade, inspiring a $1,000 donation from Christopher Dupuy of Denham Springs.

One boy, Levi Russell, “emptied his piggy bank” for the Christmas Crusade, while entire families dropped off bags of gifts at collection sites. Some schools, such as North Live Oak Elementary, also donated to the cause.

Whether it’s during a pandemic, such as 2020, or following a historic flood, such as 2016, the number of donors continues to grow, Ard said.

“Each year we have new givers who will walk up and are very excited to be able to give,” Ard said. “Maybe a few years before we actually helped them when they were in a bad place and needed help.

“Now they’re in a better place, and they were helping assist us. This program just goes around full circle.”

Given the hardships of the coronavirus pandemic, including record-breaking levels of unemployment, the Sheriff’s Office extended its application deadline by a week, something it rarely does given all the planning that goes into the Christmas Crusade.

But Ard said his office was happy to do it, understanding that 2020 “has been tough on everybody.”

“You have people during this COVID that are actually having a hard time and lost jobs and just need some extra help,” Ard said. “So we do have a lot of new people on the list.”

Delivery day began at the Suma Hall Community Center, where hundreds of vehicles packed the parking lot as deputies awaited instructions on a crisp, cool morning. All were dressed in their LPSO jackets while chatting amongst themselves, though some wore red Santa Claus hats or elf ears to highlight the spirit of the occasion.

Though Ard wasn’t sure, he estimated that “80 percent” of his 320 employees were on hand to make deliveries — including some who arrived after working a full shift.

“If they’re not working, they’re here, on their own time,” Ard said. “We have a lot of guys at the front of the line who worked all night, got off at 6 a.m., came here to deliver toys, and then will go home and have to work again tonight.”

For many, the Christmas Crusade has turned into a family affair.

Deputy Katelynn Sittig brought her 3-year-old son Easton along, the second year they have made deliveries together. Sittig said she wanted her son to see “how important it is to help others.”

“It’s good for him to learn to help others when you can,” Sittig said. “We are fortunate, and whenever you are blessed, you can bless others.”

Deputy Jonathan Crozier also brought his 8-year-old son Jaxon, who “wanted to wear a uniform like his dad and to come help.” A veteran of the Crusade, Crozier said it’s one of his favorite events every year.

“You go to certain houses and see how rough it is for some people,” he said. “Then you bring these toys to these kids and their faces just light up. To me, that’s the best thing.”

Crozier was glad to include his son for the first time.

“I just wanted him to see the importance of giving back to the community and show him that less fortunate children don’t have what he has,” Crozier said. “Some kids don’t have anything, so I wanted him to see that and understand the importance of helping others.

“I want him to learn it’s better to give than to get.”

LPSO employees hit the road a little around 9 a.m., filling their police units with large heavy-duty bags stored at the nearby former 911 center.

Each bag was filled with gifts for boys and girls up to 12 years of age. A slip of paper was attached to each bearing the city and address, the parents’ name, a description of the house, and a phone number. It also listed the names of the children in the house receiving gifts and what gifts they were receiving.

Deputy Joey Ballard, who has participated in the Crusade all 15 years he’s been with the Sheriff’s Office, made deliveries to the Walker-area, bringing gifts to a handful of homes. A father of two and grandfather of six, Ballard said it moves him every year he delivers presents to children who otherwise may not receive anything for Christmas.

“Seeing the kids, that’s what touches me,” Ballard said. “I love children, so I like to make sure they’re happy. They get so excited when we bring the gifts.”

The parents get just as excited: One woman couldn’t stop thanking Ballard after he presented her with a bag of gifts.

“Y’all are angels,” the woman said. “You have no idea how much this means to our family.”