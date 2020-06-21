Laine Hardy’s summer didn’t start the way he expected.
He became one of nearly 50,000 Louisianans to contract the novel coronavirus.
Hardy shared the news on his various social media platforms Sunday night, assuring fans his symptoms are “mild” and encouraging people to “stay safe and healthy.”
“This wasn’t what I expected on the first day of summer,” Hardy wrote. “My doctor confirmed I have Coronavirus, but my symptoms are mild and I’m home recovering in quarantine. Y’all stay safe & healthy!”
The American Idol is one of 49,778 Louisiana residents to test positive for the disease, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health. According to health officials, around 37,000 people have recovered.
The news for Hardy comes about a month after he wrapped up a 16-stop virtual tour celebrating the release of his first two singles, “Ground I Grew Up On” and “Let There Be Country.” Both songs were produced by Michael Knox, who has worked with Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, and Eric Church.
The virtual tour generated more than 2 million views on social media, according to a spokesperson for Monarch Publicity. Hardy’s music video for “Ground I Grew Up On” has received another 1 million views.
Fans of the Bayou Boy took to social media to say they were “sending prayers” and “wishing for a speedy recovery.” According to health experts, it can take up to 14 days for a COVID-19 positive person to recover. Symptoms include coughing, shortness of breath, fatigue, fever or chills, and headaches, among others.
