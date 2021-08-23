As COVID-19 cases continue to mount in Louisiana — and more among children than ever before — Gov. John Bel Edwards defended his mandate that requires students and faculty at K-12 schools to mask up on campus.
During his weekly COVID-19 briefing, Edwards and state healthcare leaders defended universal masking in schools, especially as schools report historic numbers of cases among students and faculty.
In the week of Aug. 9-15, schools statewide reported 2,444 among students and staff, more than any other week during the entire 2020-21 school year. But that figure was based on only the one-third of schools that reported cases to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Through two weeks of reporting from schools, cases have been confirmed among 5,328 students and 750 staff with cases. Edwards said that has led some 23,000 close contacts to have to quarantine.
“Simply put, we cannot keep our schools open and our kids safe without masks,” Edwards said.
Masking in schools has been a hot topic over the last several weeks, with arguments erupting on campuses, in state offices, and at local school board meetings.
The debate spilled into a meeting of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) last week. That meeting ended early after protesters against the mandate refused to put masks on in BESE’s meeting room, a state office that falls under the governor’s proclamation.
BESE was slated to vote on whether school districts can determine their own masking policies. The issue was triggered by an opinion from Attorney General Jeff Landry, who wrote that BESE — not the governor — has the final say on whether students should be required to wear masks, something Edwards has called “completely wrong.”
Since BESE ended the meeting without discussion on the issue, the governor’s executive order remains in effect in schools. BESE is not scheduled to meet again until for weeks, though multiple lawmakers have called on the board to meet sooner.
Though he didn’t reference the BESE meeting, Edwards said some of the actions he’s recently seen from those who oppose the mandate “don’t make sense.”
“They’re not in our children’s best interests,” he said. “Quite frankly, we should be better than that.”
While the mask debate rages on, new COVID-19 cases continue to grow at an alarming rate, especially among young people. While the 18-29-year-old age group remains the top demographic for most cases, just behind are people 17 and younger, according to Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health officer.
Over the previous week, the state confirmed 1,700 cases for people ages 0-4 and 5,700 for people 5-17.
Additionally, the percent positivity for those age groups is higher than the statewide rate of 15.5 percent. About 17.5 percent of all COVID-19 tests among children 0-4 are coming back positive. For children 5-17, that rate is 28 percent.
The “astronomical” rise in cases has resulted in a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations, which were at 2,999 statewide as of Friday. Though that marked the second straight day they had decreased from the day before, hospitalizations remain nearly 1,000 higher than any other previous surge.
“It’s stressing our health care delivery system in ways that we can only begin to imagine,” Edwards said.
Though young people are less likely “to suffer the worst consequences,” Kanter said “there is no doubt at all, with the data we have right now, that younger people are getting covid and spreading COVID.”
“There were myths earlier on in the pandemic that kids don’t get COVID and spread COVID — that couldn’t be farther from the truth,” Kanter said. “Our kids are absolutely getting COVID.”
Dr. Kimberly Mukerjee, an assistant professor of pediatrics at Tulane University School of Medicine, voiced her support for universal masking in schools.
She spoke on behalf of the 750-member Louisiana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, which earlier this week wrote a letter to Edwards lending its support to universal masking in schools.
She urged the public to “remove the arguments and remove the politics from this discussion.”
“Now is not the time to politicize things that we know are excellent measures to mitigate the impact of a preventable illness on children,” she said.
While answering a question from a reporter, Edwards said he had “every expectation” of allowing school districts to determine their own masking policies but changed course when the fourth surge swept through the state.
“We have to keep our children safe,” Edwards said. “You cannot keep schools open and children safe today without masks.”
Edwards’ current mask mandate is set to end Sept. 1, though he has repeatedly said he will extend it if necessary.
