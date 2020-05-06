Two months ago, they were standing at the front of classrooms lecturing to their students.
For the last six weeks, they’ve had to make paper packets, upload countless assignments to online platforms, speak to their students in video conferences, answer phone calls about homework, and even help parents adapt to the changes, as well.
Teachers have faced new challenges amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has banned students from all campuses in Louisiana for the rest of the 2019-20 school year. But learning has continued, with the burden being placed on teachers to come up with new ways to make sure that it does.
This week, they’re being recognized for all the work they do, which has been as important now as ever.
The Livingston Parish Public Schools system uploaded a teacher appreciation video to its Youtube channel on Tuesday, which coincided with National Teachers Day.
In the three-minute video, Superintendent Joe Murphy thanked his 2,000 teachers for the work they’ve done to continue educating the district’s 26,000 students in grades K-12 — a task that is difficult enough without a pandemic to work around.
“I want to thank every teacher in Livingston Parish all year long, and my goodness, you’ve been amazing since we left campus on [March 13],” Murphy said.
Standing in front of the district’s “Wall of Honor,” Murphy credited teachers for making the necessary adjustments amid the COVID-19 outbreak “that might not have seemed possible three months ago.”
He thanked them for continuing to teach their students in “this remote atmosphere” and for dedicating themselves “to reaching those kids and teaching those kids.”
“On National Teachers Day, thank you for what you do everyday,” Murphy said. “In this particular case, you have stepped forward and education has continued in Livingston Parish and we know that will continue moving into the future.
“You are Livingston MADE.”
To view the video, click here.
