Young adults are now the age group with the most cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Monday, health officials reported that there have been a total of 8,456 COVID-19 cases among people ages 18-29, which accounts for 16 percent of all cases to date.
Behind that age group are:
-- Ages 50-59 (8,312)
-- Ages 30-39 (8,170)
-- Ages 40-49 (8,056)
-- Ages 70 and older (7,914)
-- Ages 60-69 (6,910)
-- Ages 18 years and younger (2,207)
Despite having the most cases, people ages 18-29 have only accounted for 10 of the state’s 3,004 COVID-19 related deaths. People 70 years of age and older have accounted for the most, with 2,031 of all COVID-19 related fatalities (or 67 percent) in Louisiana.
The state is now reporting 50,239 total cases of the novel coronavirus as well as 39,792 recoveries, putting the state at around 10,400 active cases. Hospitalizations and ventilator usage both saw increases on Monday, growing to 630 and 77 statewide, respectively.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to announce Monday whether the state will enter Phase Three of its reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic. Edwards is scheduled to address reporters at 2:30 p.m.
Phase Two is currently set to expire on Friday, June 26.
