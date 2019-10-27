LIVINGSTON - District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court through the month of August and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
Judge Elizabeth Wolfe
August 8, 2019
William Allen Jr., age 31, of Gonzales, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years.
Leenal Flavian, age 31, of Gonzales, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- methamphetamine. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Tracy Fountain, age 44, of Maringouin, LA, pleaded no contest to theft of $5,000.00 or more. She was sentenced to seven years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years.
Melissa Guitreau, age 47, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to theft of $25,000.00 or more. She was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay restitution.
Shanna Miller, age 37, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Sean O’Conner, age 51, of Madisonville, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances-methamphetamine. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Tina Oramous, age 38, of Albany, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- hydrocodone. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Michael Perise, age 35, of Albany, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin. He was sentenced to four years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Sonny Porter, age 44, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to attempted theft over $5,000.00. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Patrick Spencer II, age 25, of Winnsborro, LA, pleaded no contest to introduction or possession contraband. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Matthew Stefan, age 52, of Denham Springs, LA pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace. He was sentenced to 10 days in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Tyana Turney, age 28, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances, possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances, theft under $1,000.00, and entry on or remaining after forbidden. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs and restitution.
Baleigh Wallace, age 23, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. She received credit for time served.
Judge Charlotte Foster
August 12, 2019
Todd Ballard, age 31, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $350.00 fine along with court costs.
Paige Corkern, age 20, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin. She was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Drew Daigle, age 27, of Prairieville, LA, pleaded no contest to theft $1,000.00-$5,000.00. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay all fines, court costs, and restitution.
Christopher Glascock, age 34, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to second offense domestic abuse battery and theft. He was sentenced to one year in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Toni Griffith, age 50, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and hit and run driving. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Tyris Lee, age 34, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to unauthorized use of a moveable and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Derek Leonard, age 25, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years.
Cody Licciardi, age 26, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and simple criminal damage to property. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Brittini Miller, age 27, of Zachary, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Arlene Morrison, age 28, of Prairieville, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Krista Paille, age 29, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin and two counts of cyberstalking. She was sentenced to four years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Patrick Perry, age 52, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts of second degree battery. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections for each count. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Anthony Picou, age 23, of Maurepas, LA, pleaded guilty to simple criminal damage to property. He received credit for time served.
Adam Plaisance, age 44, of Prairieville, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Raymond Stephens, age 31, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to theft $1,000.00-$5,000.00. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Judge Robert Morrison
August 19, 2019
Jason Arvel, age 39, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to aggravated assault with a firearm. Sentencing is scheduled for September 9, 2019.
Johnny Boudreaux, age 33, of Independence, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for
Raymond Easley Jr., age 58, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts of aggravated crimes against nature- incestuous acts. Sentencing is scheduled for October 3, 2019.
Michael King, age 35, of Albany, LA, pleaded no contest to second degree battery- domestic and second degree battery. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Johnny Boudreaux, age 33, of Independence, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $350.00 fine along with court costs.
McKenzie Breaux, age 21, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. She received credit for time served.
Anton Burke, age 37, of Lafayette, LA, was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections for possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He received credit for time served.
James Clark, age 54, of Denham Springs, LA, was sentenced to 18 months with the department of corrections for possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He received credit for time served.
Cranton Coleman, age 52, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
Jeremy Craft, age 39, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to four years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Bradley Dragicevic, age 41, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Kayla Glindmeyer, age 30, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
Robert Johnson, age 39, of Pine Grove, LA, pleaded no contest to theft $750.00-$5,000.00. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Sierra Jones, age 25, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. She received credit for time served.
Alan Lemon, age 40, of Denham Springs, LA, was sentenced to four years with the department of corrections for principle to possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He received credit for time served.
Justin Lumetta, age 32, of Amite, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule III controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to four years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Shawn McAlister, age 45, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
Matthew McCool, age 35, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Brandon Piper, age 30, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to first offense driving while intoxicated. He was sentenced to 59 days in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Kenneth Ray, age 27, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections.
Noah Robillard, age 21, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to seven years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Eric Spriggs, age 34, of Plaquemine, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of marijuana. He was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $350.00 fine along with court costs.
Kevin Temple, age 31, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to resisting an officer with force or violence. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Judge Kirby
August 19, 2019
Terry Baggett Jr., age 41, of Baker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances-heroin, and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to seven years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Brittany Burbante, age 29, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. She received credit for time served.
Hailey Kleinpeter, age 31, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Lakisha Rew, age 33, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to simple battery and sale/distribution/or possession of a legend drug. She was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. She received credit for time served.
Jamie Richardson, age 26, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to theft. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for one year.
Schandra Smith, age 34, of Maurepas, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. She received credit for time served.
Heath Young, age 31, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts of simple criminal damage to property. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
Judge Jeffrey Johnson
August 22, 2019
Jeremy Alonzo, age 36, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to distribution/possession with intent to distribute schedule I and scheduled II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to four years with the department of corrections.
Caleb Baron, age 35, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to distribution/possession with intent to distribute schedule I controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Ashley Cupit, age 36, of Jackson, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Shabass Dantzler, age 30, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to conspiracy production, manufacturing/possession with intent to produce or manufacture schedule I controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Ashley Delapasse, age 26, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Mark Gardner, age 57, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to first offense driving while intoxicated. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $859.00 fine along with court costs.
Jake Giangrosso, age 36, of, St. Amant, LA, pleaded no contest to second offense driving while intoxicated. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $1,134.00 fine along with court costs.
Stephen Hall, age 29, of Holden, La, pleaded no contest to simple assault. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $300.00 fine along with court costs.
Brandi Latil, age 34, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She received credit for time served.
James Long, age 45, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule III controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Michael Robinson, age 39, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
David Rose Jr., age 57, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated battery, and four counts of domestic abuse battery aggravated assault. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Brittany Walton, age 29, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Judge Elizabeth Wolfe
August 26, 2019
George Anderson, age 40, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts of possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Heather Brumfield, age 22, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- methamphetamine. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Kyle Copeland, age 27, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to second offense driving while intoxicated and reckless operation. He was sentenced to 30 days in the parish jail.
Brandon Dean, age 38, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to third offense driving while intoxicated. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Nicholas Deaton, age 28, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to controlled dangerous substances by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception, or subterfuge. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Herman Johnson, age 23, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts of battery of a correctional facility employee. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Victoria Martinez, age 24, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- fentanyl. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Russell Morgan, age 51, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and resisting an officer. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Travis Moses Jr., age 27, of Houma, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts of tampering with surveillance, two counts of battery of a police officer while in custody, four counts of attempted battery of a correctional employee, possession schedule II controlled dangerous substances, and possession with intent to distribute schedule I controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year in the parish jail for each count. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Vance Wilson Jr., age 35, of Albany, LA, pleaded no contest to failure to pay registration fee. He was sentenced to 90 days in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Jason Zeringue, age 46, of Mandeville, LA, pleaded no contest to video voyeurism sexual intent. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine along with court costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.