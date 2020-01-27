LIVINGSTON - District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court on December 2, 2019 before Judge Robert Morrison and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
Thomas Bankston, age 25, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $350.00 fine along with court costs.
Anthony George, age 29, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor domestic abuse battery, two counts of resisting an officer, and five counts of simple burglary. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Paul Johnson, age 44, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to nine years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Hubert Landry, age 46, of Zachary, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances. Sentencing is scheduled for January 27, 2020.
Randy Johnson, age 41, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and first offense domestic abuse battery. Sentencing is scheduled for January 27, 2020.
Michael Morris, age 39, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and domestic battery- strangulation. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Christopher Thompson, age 54, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Sentencing is scheduled for January 27, 2020.
Christie Turner, age 46, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
LIVINGSTON - District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court on December 5, 2019 before Judge Elizabeth Wolfe and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
Rita Armstrong, age 32, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances-heroin. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Courtney Bolton, age 27, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute schedule IV controlled dangerous substances, possession with intent to distribute schedule III controlled dangerous substances, and distribution or possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections for each count. She received credit for time served.
Anthony Doucet, age 19, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances and possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections for each count. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Damon Harris, age 43, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to failure to register as a sex offender and domestic abuse battery- strangulation. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He is to serve the sentence without benefit.
Melissa Johnson, age 45, of Loranger, LA, pleaded no contest to unauthorized use of a moveable valued at $1,000.00 or more. She was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. She received credit for time served.
James McCurnin V, age 35, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to indecent behavior. He was sentenced to seven years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Clinten Methvin, age 36, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Christie Odell, age 45, of Watson, LA, pleaded no contest to theft in excess of $1,000.00 and simple burglary. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay all fines, court costs, and restitution.
Troy Voth, age 50, of Walker, LA, was sentenced to domestic abuse battery- strangulation, domestic abuse battery- aggravated assault, possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances-methamphetamine, and aggravated flight from an officer where human life is endangered. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Gary White, age 36, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- methamphetamine. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Darren Williamson, age 27, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
LIVINGSTON - District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court on December 9, 2019 before Judge William Burris and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
Eric Andre, age of 37, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
Irving Baige Jr., age 31, of Independence, LA, pleaded no contest to attempted possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Brandy Callegan, age 35, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two year with the department of corrections for each count. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years.
Nicholas D’Fonseca, age 29, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and domestic abuse battery. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $450.00 fine along with court costs.
Bradley Downing, age 33, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years, He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Mark Elwood Jr., age 34, of Maurpeas, LA, pleaded no contest to theft, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received credit for time served.
Allison Gilleon, age 25, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She received credit for time served.
Ian Grant, age 33, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace. He received credit for time served.
Artrell Johnson, age 24, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Michael Maher, age 35, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to simple battery. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation or two years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Thomas Penton, age 35, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Jeffery Scott, age 46, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Charles Sullivan, age 47, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years.
John Paul Sullivan, age 26, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to illegal possession of stolen things. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Rodney Teston, age 55, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery- strangulation. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
