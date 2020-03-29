District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court on February 3, 2020 before Judge Jeffery Johnson and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
Danyel Anderson, age 32, of Jackson, MS, pleaded no contest to unauthorized use of a moveable and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years.
Dorian Chapman, age 19, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute schedule I controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Dwayne Cokes, age 41, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery- strangulation. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. One year of the sentence was suspended and he will be placed on probation for one year. He received credit for time served.
Benjamin Perez, age 42, of Independence, LA, pleaded no contest to second offense driving while intoxicated and hit and run driving. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years.
William Davis, age 27, of Gonzales, LA, pleaded no contest to simple burglary. He was sentenced to 18 months with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Brandee Ferguson, age 42, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule III controlled dangerous substances and three counts of improper supervision of children. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Shawn Goings, age 37, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances, resisting arrest, reckless operation, and driving under suspension. He received credit for time served.
Kyle Gross, age 28, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Shawn Hanshaw, age 29, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to theft of $1,000.00-$5,000.00 and residential burglary. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections for each count. Time is to be served concurrently.
Tina Hardwick, age 36, of Albany, LA, pleaded no contest to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She received credit for time served.
Joshua Hutchinson, age 37, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to two and a half years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Donovan Jackson, age 29, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery and resisting arrest. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Rodney Madrie, age 37, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to simple burglary. He was sentenced to four years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Colt May, age 25, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to simple burglary. He received credit for time served.
Misty McNabb, age 35, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred and she was placed on probation for one year. She is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Jona Pierre, age 31, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances, driving while intoxicated-first offense, and hit and run. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years.
Chandler Pitarro, age 24, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Donald Robvais, age 44, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to attempted obtaining or seeking to obtain controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Curtis Savoie Jr., age 40, of Loranger, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances and aggravated flight from an officer. He received credit for time served.
Trista Tate, age 22, of Albany, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Nathaniel Vessel, age 35, of St. Francisville, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts of theft $1,000.00-$5,000.00. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections for each count. Time is to be served concurrently.
Tommy Wainwright, age 31, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances and possession of schedule III controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Brittany Walton, age 30, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years.
District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court on February 6, 2020 before Judge Brian Abels and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
Cody Bowlin, age 30, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to third offense driving while intoxicated. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine along with court costs.
Mark Crayton Jr., age 31, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances, simple burglary, and theft more than $1,000.00 but less than $5,000.00. He was sentenced to four years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Henry Cryer, age 42, of Greensburg, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Tai Hoang, age 33, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
David Hodges, age 33, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Brandy Jones, age 43, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to attempted theft of a firearm. She was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Deon Jones, age 37, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to simple burglary. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for five years. He is ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine along with court costs.
Ward Madison, age 49, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
David Mathis, age 48, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Kristin Martin, age 36, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and possession of fentanyl. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine along with court costs.
Christopher Miley, age 45, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery- aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a firearm, and attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine along with court costs.
Brenda Morehead, age 52, of Port Vincent, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- fentanyl. She was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Ryan Moses, age 33, of St. Amant, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Nicholas Odom, age 20, of Maurepas, LA, pleaded no contest to criminal trespassing and simple criminal damage to property. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Willie Pooler, age 61, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to failure to register as sex offender. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Duane Reicks, age 42, of Lake Providence, LA, pleaded no contest to indecent behavior and pornography involving juveniles. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections.
Rashunda Robinson, age 39, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to four days in the parish jail. She received credit for time served.
David Rose, age 37, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded guilty to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Gawain Salassi, age 26, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to home invasion, resisting an officer with force or violence, and aggravated flight from an officer. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Jaimie Sciortino, age 32, of Gonzales, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to seven days in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court on February 13, 2020 before Judge Brenda Ricks and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
Kelsey Barth, age 24, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to negligent homicide. She was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. Time is to be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. She received credit for time served.
Rebecca Beckley, age 29, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to access device fraud. She was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. She received credit for time served.
William Brunson, age 21, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to 23 counts of simple burglary, theft $5,000.00-$25,000.00, theft $25,000.00 or more, and attempted simple burglary. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $1,800.00 fine along with court costs.
Kyle Cassano, age 29, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $1,200.00 fine along with court costs.
Cory Cheong, age 26, of Gonzales, LA, pleaded no contest to illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of juveniles. He received credit for time served.
Jason Clayton, age 43, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and driving while intoxicated- first offense. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $1,200.00 fine along with court costs.
Thomas Craig, age 43, of Baker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections.
Jyston Dantzler, age 21, of Albany, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He received credit for time served.
Cayden Dupre, age 19, of Prairieville, LA, pleaded no contest to 22 counts of simple burglary. He was sentenced to 10 years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $1,800.00 fine along with court costs.
Tonya Hare, age 43, of Tickfaw, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $1,200.00 fine along with court costs.
Derrick Kinchen, age 50, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $1,200.00 fine along with court costs.
Richard Kinney, age 34, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances, possession of schedule III controlled dangerous substances, possession of heroin, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. Time is to be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.
Matthew McQueary, age 39, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute marijuana two or more pounds. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $1,200.00 fine along with court costs.
Candace Miller, age 32, of Maurepas, LA, pleaded no contest to monetary instrument abuse, illegal possession of stolen things, and theft under $1,000.00. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $1,200.00 fine along with court costs.
Oscar Ramirez, age 31, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts contributing to the delinquency of a minor and two counts of child desertion. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Crystal Richards, age 30, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $1,200.00 fine along with court costs.
Daniel Sance, age 46, of Independence, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery- child endangerment law and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Dashae Self, age 22, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for five years. She is ordered to pay a $1,200.00 fine along with court costs.
Michelle Thomas, age 34, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to illegal possession of stolen things $5,000.00-$25,000.00 and possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. She is ordered to pay restitution.
Devin Vidrine, age 24, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances, flight from an officer, and resisting an officer. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $1,200.00 fine along with court costs.
Clinton Villagomez, age 36, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances, possession with intent to distribute schedule III controlled dangerous substances, monetary instrument abuse, failure to register as a sex offender, and three counts of access device fraud. He was sentenced to 10 years with the department of corrections. Time is to be served concurrently.
Chase Worthington, age 37, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $1,200.00 fine along with court costs.
Jessie Worley, age 33, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $1,200.00 fine along with court costs.
