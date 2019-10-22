LIVINGSTON - District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court through the month of May and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
Judge Jeffrey Johnson
May 2, 2019
Stacy Catalano, age 34, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to criminal mischief. She received credit for time served.
Daniel Caves, age 26, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to introducing/possession of contraband in any municipal or parish prison. He received credit for time served.
Daniel Craig, age 30, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances and driving while intoxicated. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Kenneth Creel, age 44, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to illegal possession of stolen things. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation or two years. He is ordered to pay restitution..
Jeffery Criddle, age 34, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years.
Antoine Cunningham, age 32, of Conyers, GA, pleaded no contest to possession of stolen property, fraudulent acquisition of a credit card, two counts of access device fraud, and unlawful possession of fraudulent documents. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections for each count. Time is to be served concurrently.
Amy Evans, age 33, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule III controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years.
Alyssa Facundus, age 20, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to felony theft. She was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. She received credit for time served.
Lorenzo Gamaz, age 21, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to negligent homicide and hit and run resulting in death/serious bodily injury. He was sentenced to 10 years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Amy Gibson, age 34, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to theft. She received credit for time served.
Ashley Hanna, age 29, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to theft. She received credit for time served.
Jonathan Jones, age 37, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to theft $5,000.00-$25,000.00. He received credit for time served.
Maria Lewis, age 43, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule III controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. She received credit for time served.
Albert Loar Jr., age 43, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Ernest Lomas Jr., age 48, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts of possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for one year.
Joshua McWaters, age 33, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and first offense driving while intoxicated. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay an $859.00 fine along with court costs.
Brandy Mitchell, age 39, of St. Amant, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years.
Zachary Poarch, age 38, of Atlantic Beach, FL, pleaded no contest to distribution/possession with intent to distribute schedule I controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to 18 months with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Scott Porter, age 56, of Maurepas, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts of possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and two counts of possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years.
Christopher Provost, age 45, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Denise Retana, age 46, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years.
Mary Settoon, age 46, of Independence, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery. She received credit for time served.
April Smith, age 46, of Ponchatoula, LA, pleaded no contest to three counts of possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances, possession of schedule III controlled dangerous substances, and possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections for each count. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years.
Angel Sutton, age 39, of Garyville, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years.
Jeremy Tanner, age 32, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule III controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Kendell Thomas, age 43, of Tickfaw, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute schedule I controlled dangerous substances, attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and attempted illegal use/possession/control of weapons- crime of violence/controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two and a half years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Trevin Traylor, age 25, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to criminal mischief. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $350.00 fine along with court costs.
John West, age 28, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to introducing/possessing contraband in any municipal or parish prison. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Judge Elizabeth Wolfe
May 6, 2019
Byron Allen, age 41, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to criminal trespass and criminal mischief. He was sentenced to 30 days in the parish jail for each count. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
James Ard Jr., age 32, of Baker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- methamphetamine. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Jeremy Martinez, age 39, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery and theft under $1,000.00. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Cody McLin, age 25, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to theft in excess of $1,000.00. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Rodney Navarre, age 45, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and theft. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Judge Robert Morrison
May 13, 2019
Dustin Archibald, age 30, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Anton Burke, age 36, of Lafayette, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Sentencing is scheduled for August 15, 2019.
Casey Cranmer, age 45, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred and she was placed on probation for one year. She is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
Matthew Gay, age 29, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to obstruction of justice and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Kayla Jennings, age 28, of Independence, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
Billy McCallister Jr., age 30, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances, possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances, theft $1,000.00-$5,000.00, and simple battery. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $350.00 fine along with court costs.
William Stanley Jr., age 34, of Slidell, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of fentanyl. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Jesse Sullivan, age 27, of Independence, LA, pleaded no contest to theft of a motor vehicle $5,000.00-$25,000.00. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years.
Wayne Westmorland, age 73, of Albany, LA, pleaded no contest to illegal use of weapons and aggravated assault with a firearm. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
David Whitehead, age 38, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to resisting an officer and possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances. Sentencing is scheduled for June 20, 2019.
Judge Jeffrey Johnson
June 20, 2019
Kristin Bedgood, age 39, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute schedule I controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Brennon Bellard Jr., age 35, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Jordan Blades, age 21, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to 15 months with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Ryan Davidson, age 24, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Corey Fleniken, age 37, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and theft. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Timothy Housley, age 49, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He received credit for time served.
Annisa Jewel, age 23, of Philadelphia, PA, pleaded no contest to possession of stolen property, fraudulent acquisition of a credit card, two counts of access device fraud, and unlawful possession of fraudulent identification purposes. She was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for one year.
Ashley Kelley, age 32, of Maurepas, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances, possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances, and theft. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years.
Amber Khumdee, age 19, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to simple burglary. She was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Jennifer Landry, age 29, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances, possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances, and first offense driving while intoxicated. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years.
Jordan Landry, age 18, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections.
Christopher Langlois, age 37, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to attempted simple burglary, possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances, possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances, two counts of theft, and first offense driving while intoxicated. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Billy Lewis Jr., age 24, of Mobile, AL, pleaded no contest to access device fraud. He received credit for time served.
Shawn Mire, age 39, of Reserve, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years.
Eric Morrison, age 21, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to principal to possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years.
Alicia Patterson, age 39, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule III controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Christopher Penton, age 29, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years.
Alexandria Rodriguez, age 26, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances and possession of schedule III controlled dangerous substances. She received credit for time served.
Charles Simpson, age 57, of Port Allen, LA, pleaded no contest to simple battery. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Michael Vicknair, age 25, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Sarah White, age 32, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She received credit for time served.
