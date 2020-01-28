LIVINGSTON - District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court on January 6, 2020 before Judge Brian Abels and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
Zachary Anderson, age 30, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000.00 but less than $25,000.00. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Beau Arceneaux, age 45, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to four years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Kerstin Avery, age 20, of Maurepas, LA, pleaded no contest to accessory after the fact of first degree murder. Sentencing is scheduled for February 6, 2020.
Cody Bowling, age 29, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to simple battery. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Kalyn Bowling, age 21, of Independence, LA, pleaded no carnal knowledge of a juvenile. She was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for one year. She is ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine along with court costs.
Kayla Brown, age 31, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of two counts of schedule II controlled dangerous substances, possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin, and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances-methamphetamine. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. She received credit for time served.
Trevor Camp, age 22, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to theft under $1,000.00, take deer illegal hours, hunting deer illegal methods, and hunting without a resident license. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine along with court costs.
Tyshon Coleman, age 23, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances, attempted illegal use/possession/control of weapons/crime of violence- controlled dangerous substances.
Wayne Demoll, age 54, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery. He was sentenced to 90 days in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Elias Hernandez, age 54, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to simple criminal damage to property and domestic abuse battery. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Karina Moore, age 28, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to criminal mischief. She was sentenced to 30 days in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended. She is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Eric Parker, age 31, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Bridgette Phelps, age 36, of Zachary, LA, pleaded no contest to simple assault. She was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for six months. She is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
Justin Phelps, age 31, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Emily Shoeman, age 22, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to simple battery. She was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for six months. She is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
Dylan Slinker, age 27, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to illegal possession of stolen property more than $1,000.00 but less than $5,000.00 and residential contractor fraud. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay all fines, court costs, and restitution.
Robert Tomlin Jr., age 51, of Tickfaw, LA, pleaded no contest to second offense driving while intoxicated and hit and run driving. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Dean Wilson, age 34, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded guilty to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Randy Wright, age 33, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute schedule I controlled dangerous substances, two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He was sentenced to 15 years with the department of corrections. Twelve years of the sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years.
LIVINGSTON - District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court on January 8-9, 2020 before Judge Jeffrey Johnson and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
Joseph Allen, age 42, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts of possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Amber Causey, age 38, of Independence, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Jamie Circello, age 42, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule III controlled dangerous substances and cruelty to juveniles. He received credit for time served.
Randy Conley, age 35, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to felony theft and misdemeanor theft. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Dakota Dutsch, age 27, of Independence, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of marijuana. He received credit for time served.
Leonard Ennis, age 18, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute schedule I controlled dangerous substances, two counts of possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances, attempted illegal use/possession/control of weapons- crime of violence/controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Kenneth George, age 41, of Independence, LA, pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace. He received credit for time served.
David Hall, age 48, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Shawn Hanshaw, age 29, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to second degree battery and two counts of simple battery. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Chad Happel, age 43, of Chalmette, LA, pleaded no contest to aggravated assault and simple battery. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail for each count. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Vincent Harris, age 50, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to theft. He received credit for time served.
Landun Hicks, age 23, of Zachary, LA, pleaded no contest to armed robbery. He was sentenced to 12 years with the department of corrections. He is to serve the sentence without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. He received credit for time served.
Stephanie Hoyt, age 47, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to resisting arrest and misdemeanor flight from an officer. She was sentence six months in the parish jail for each count. Time is to be served concurrently.
Payton McDonald, age 24, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to first offense domestic abuse battery- strangulation. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Mark Melancon, age 34, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections.
Robert Patt Jr., age 39, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to 10 days in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended. He is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
Jonathan Rea, age 33, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery-strangulation and domestic abuse battery- child endangerment. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Duncan Rhodes, age 27, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Cody Rodney, age 38, of New Roads, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of marijuana. He received credit for time served.
Breann Rose, age 33, of Ponchatoula, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years.
Ian Shirey, age 48, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to third offense domestic battery. Sentencing is scheduled for March 2, 2020.
Precious Solar, age 30, of Gonzales, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Jared Sonnnier, age 28, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Charlie Thomas, age 61, of Albany, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery and criminal trespassing. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail for each count. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Weston Trehan, age 56, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of drug paraphernalia. He received credit for time served.
Amanda Wallace, age 39, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to theft. She was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for one year. She is ordered to pay restitution.
Trevor Youngblood, age 20, of Pride, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to 10 days in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
LIVINGSTON - District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court on January 16, 2020 before Judge Elizabeth Wolfe and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
Victoria Ainsworth, age 29, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to 10 days in the parish jail. She received credit for time served.
Sharon Avants, age 38, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- methamphetamine. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years.
David Ballard Jr., age 38, of Albany, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to 30 days in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Jesse Bennett, age 40, of Satsuma, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts of possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances and possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Mason Bennett, age 24, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to flight from an officer. He was sentenced to 10 days in the parish jail. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Joshua Berard, age 35, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace, and battery of a police officer. He was sentenced to 60 days in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Michelle Berthelot, age 49, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. She received credit for time served.
Kristen Birchfield, age 34, of Prairieville, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of stolen property, three counts of possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances, and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections for each count. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years.
Joshua Cormier, age 32, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances, possession of schedule III controlled dangerous substances, and battery of a correctional officer. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections for each count. Time is to be served concurrently.
Wardell Fletcher, age 44, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to institutional vandalism, simple battery, and two counts of simple burglary. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Trent Fridenburgs, age 20, of Ponchatoula, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery and false imprisonment. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Latonia Garner, age 26, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to 15 days in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for one year. She is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Carnaiel George, age 38, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to flight from officer. He was sentenced to 10 days in the parish jail.
Starbuck Landry, age 40, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts possession with intent to distribute schedule I controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to 10 years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years.
Kayla Lemay, age 23, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to illegal possession of stolen things, possession schedule II controlled dangerous substances, and simple escape. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. She received credit for time served.
Levi Michelli, age 30, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to theft under $1,000.00 and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to 10 days in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Adam Parker, age 28, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- methamphetamine and driving while intoxicated- controlled dangerous substances.
Joshua Picou, age 38, of Maurepas, LA, pleaded no contest to criminal trespassing and theft under $1,000.00. He was sentenced to 10 days in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Christopher Prestridge, age 34, of Marksville, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years with the department of corrections. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Shantel Sciacca, age 44, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to distribution/possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Terri Townley, age 55, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to schedule II controlled dangerous substances, possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances, obstruction of justice, and theft. She was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections for each count. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years.
George Tucker Jr., age 50, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to distribution or possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentence to three years with the department of corrections.
Tyana Turney, age 28, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to simple criminal damage to property. She was sentenced to 10 days in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Zachary Vince, age 30, of Baker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Stephen Young, age 44, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery. He was sentenced to 30 days in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
