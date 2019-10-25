LIVINGSTON - District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court through the month of July and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
Judge Elizabeth Wolfe
July 15, 2019
Reuben Albin, age 39, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to theft over $1,000.00, criminal trespass, possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances, and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years.
Raymond Blackburn, age 46, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Tyler Decker, age 28, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no introducing or possessing contraband. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
James Ficklin, age 29, of Abbeville, LA, pleaded no contest to introducing or possessing contraband. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Robert Garner, age 48, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to introducing or possessing contraband. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Kevin Knisley, age 30, of Shalimar, FL, pleaded no contest to introducing or possessing contraband. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Eddie Peters III, age 30, of Albany, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- methamphetamine and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- amphetamine. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Matthew Turner, age 25, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- methamphetamine. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Dante Young, age 36, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to simple assault, simple battery of infirmed, resisting an officer, failure to pay registration fee, and disturbing the peace. He was sentenced to two days in the parish jail for each count.
Judge Robert Morrison
July 22, 2019
Jeffery Allen, age 28, of Prairieville, LA, pleaded no contest to simple burglary. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Robert Breland Jr., age 25, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief. He was sentenced to 90 days in the parish prison. He received credit for time served.
Derrick Coleman, age 33, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated- first offense. He was sentenced to 90 days in the parish prison. He received credit for time served.
Dylan Jenkins, age 24, of Watson, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of heroin. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $350.00 fine along with court costs.
Jacob Johnson, age 26, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to distribution of heroin. He was sentenced to eight years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Savannah Lamartinere, age 31, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. She received credit for time served.
Lance Lemelle, age 38, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to negligent injuring. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $350.00 fine along with court costs.
Darreck Mixon, age 36, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic battery. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $350.00 fine along with court costs.
Brady Morrell, age 26, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery- strangulation. He was sentenced to one year in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Bradley Pavlicek, age 40, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with obliterated number. He was sentenced to eight years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Joshua Phillips, age 32, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic battery- third offense. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Rayford Pierson Jr., age 61, of Tickfaw, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
Cullen Pitre, age 27, of Plaquemine, LA, pleaded no contest to simple burglary of inhabited dwelling and simple burglary. He was sentenced to 10 years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Sheila Schexnayder, age 47, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to failure to pay registration fees. She was sentenced to 90 days in the parish jail. She received credit for time served.
Jessie Thames, age 33, of Independence, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Jeremy Thomas, age 20, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to aggravated flight from an officer and illegal possession of a stolen firearm. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Monica Via, age 51, of Port Vincent, LA, pleaded no contest to simple robbery. She was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. She received credit for time served.
Brandi Ware, age 44, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Judge Jeffrey Johnson
July 29, 2019
David Allen, age 49, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He received credit for time served.
Juan Batres, age 33, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to indecent behavior with a juvenile. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Junwa Broadway, age 41, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to distribution or possession with intent to distribute schedule I controlled dangerous substances and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Joshua Buhler, age 31, of Pride, LA, pleaded no contest to criminal mischief. He received credit for time served.
Jacob Dunn, age 23, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to 14 days in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended. He is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
Bruce Gill, age 35, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Jeffrey Hernandez, age 39, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery and resisting an officer. He received credit for time served.
Dakota Howell, age 26, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances and possession of schedule III controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
James Jackson, age 39, of Amite, LA, pleaded no contest to distribution or possession with intent to distribute schedule I controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to six years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Sabrina Lamendola, age 41, of French Settlement, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of marijuana. She received credit for time served.
Christia McMorris, age 40, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. She is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Kendrick Robertson, age 44, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to attempted unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, domestic abuse battery, and cyberstalking. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for one year.
Kyriel Spencer, age 19, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to illegal possession of stolen things. He received credit for time served.
Brian Stevenson, age 45, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to distribution or possession with intent to distribute schedule I controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Randi Turner, age 29, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances and possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years.
William Waddell Jr., age 46, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to distribution or possession with intent to distribute schedule I controlled dangerous substances and distribution or possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances.
Gage Weaver, age 19, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to distribution or possession with intent to distribute schedule I controlled dangerous substances and possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years.
Judge Elizabeth Wolfe
July 29-30, 2019
Shaun Babin, age 40, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Tyler Bundren, age 23, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $300.00 fine along with court costs.
Tyrone Davis, age 46, of Ponchatoula, LA, pleaded no contest to theft of goods, resisting an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail.
William Goff, age 43, of Ellisville, MS, pleaded no contest to aggravated second degree battery. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
William Kelly, age 63, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts of simple battery. He was sentenced to 30 days in the parish jail for each count. He received credit for time served.
Carlos Mosby, age 34, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $300.00 fine along with court costs.
Tony Pass, age 43, of Gainsville, LA, pleaded no contest to residential contractor fraud. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay all fines and restitution.
Alexander Shuff, age 28, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to simple battery. He was sentenced to 10 days in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
David Duplessis Jr., age 33, of St. Gabriel, LA, pleaded no contest to distribution or possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances, possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and illegal use/possession/control of weapons. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. He is to serve the sentence without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.
Melanie Gautreaux, age 39, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. She received credit for time served.
Ricky Stein, age 39, of Zachary, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery- strangulation. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.