LIVINGSTON - District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court through the month of June and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
Judge Charlotte Foster
June 10, 2019
Patrick Bush, age 29, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous- methamphetamine and possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Michael Kelly, age 38, of Addis, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Brett Martin, age 26, of French Settlement, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Lacie Maudlin, age 28, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to simple criminal damage to property. She was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years.
Reginald Robinson, age 49, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to theft of $5,000.00 less than $25,000.00. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Judge Elizabeth Wolfe
June 13, 2019
George Albright, age 59, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to identity theft. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Kenneth Allen, age 46, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- methamphetamine. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for one year.
Gage Blanchard, age 23, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Neal Chollette, age 48, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances-methamphetamine. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Stephen Coleman, age 40, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- methamphetamine and theft. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Adrian Everett, age 42, of Prairieville, LA, pleaded no contest to arson with intent to defraud. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Perry Gatlin, age 50, of Tickfaw, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and improper lane usage. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Geoffrey Hauck, age 29, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Steven Lane Jr., age 32, of Tickfaw, LA, pleaded no contest to simple arson and illegal possession of stolen things. He was sentenced to seven years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay restitution.
Destiny Leblanc, age 27, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to simple battery. She was sentenced to 90 days in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for one year. She is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Thomas Leblanc, age 23, of St. Amant, LA, pleaded no contest to six counts simple burglary. He was sentenced to six years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Shane Martel, age 43, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery and domestic abuse battery- aggravated assault. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Jerry Richard, age 37, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to aggravated flight from an officer, criminal trespassing, attempted theft, and resisting an officer. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections.
Timothy Ricks, age 40, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to aggravated battery. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Jeremy Thompson, age 40, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- codeine and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- methamphetamine. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Dainta Whatley, age 49, of Greensburg, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- methamphetamine and driving while intoxicated. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Kiley Williams, age 48, of Oakdale, LA, pleaded no contest to introducing or possession contraband. She was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. She received credit for time served.
Judge Jeffrey Johnson
June 17, 2019
Cordell Corley, age 23, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to criminal mischief and resisting an officer. He received credit for time served.
Roger Foster II, age 33, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded guilty to armed robbery and illegal possession of stolen things. He was sentenced to 15 years with the department of corrections. He is to serve the sentence without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.
Kolby Lougue, age 28, of Lutcher, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts of simple burglary. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections for each count. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Benjamin Presley, age 27, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to criminal trespassing. He received credit for time served.
Judge Doug Hughes
June 17, 2019
Daniel Brister, age 36, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Jason Courtney, age 31, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to criminal mischief. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
Marcus James, age 35, of Roseland, LA, pleaded no contest to illegal possession of stolen things over $1,500.00 and theft under $500.00. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Judge Jeffrey Johnson
June 24, 2019
Benji Cox, age 40, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to simple battery. He received credit for time served.
Gary Matthews, age 35, of Independence, LA, pleaded no contest to simple battery. He received credit for time served.
Jonathan Maye, age 33, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to theft of goods. He received credit for time served.
Autumn Spencer, age 19, of LaRose, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She received credit for time served.
John Terrell, age 65, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to simple battery, simple criminal damage to property, and disturbing the peace. He received credit for time served.
