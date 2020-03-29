District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court on March 5, 2020 before Judge Robert Morrison and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
Jacob Adams, age 21, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Jeffery Alford, age 25, of Ponchatoula, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
Marie Avare, age 55, of Apopka, FL, pleaded no contest to residential contractor fraud and misapplication of payment by contractor. She was sentenced to four years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on in home incarceration. She is ordered to pay all fines, court costs, and restitution.
Eddie Baxter, age 47, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to criminal trespassing. He was sentenced to 45 days in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Salvador Benitez, age 24, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery and simple burglary. He was sentenced to one year in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Richard Black, age 56, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to 90 days in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Joseph Burnham, age 25, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs
Erin Carpenter, age 47, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. She received credit for time served.
Rocco DiBenedetto, age 34, of Port Allen, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal possession of stolen firearms, and illegal possession of stolen things $1,000.00-$5,000.00. He was sentenced to six years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Eldon Ellestad, age 44, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. He is to serve the sentence without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.
Lauren Frayer, age 37, of De Kalb, MS, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Houston Gann, age 28, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin. He was sentenced to four years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Wyatt Higginbotham, age 42, of Albany, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts possession of pornography involving juveniles. Sentencing is scheduled for May 18, 2020.
Lindsey Johnston, age 38, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances. Sentencing is scheduled for April 30, 2020.
Allen Jones, age 28, of Tickfaw, LA, pleaded no contest to battery of a dating partner with strangulation and possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to six years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Stephen Kennedy Jr., age 23, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to four counts of simple burglary. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Scott Lovett, age 23, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. Four years of the sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years.
Homer Matthews, age 67, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to felony simple criminal damage to property. He was sentenced to 90 days in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Rebecca McDaniel, age 33, of Independence, LA, pleaded no contest to theft $5,000.00-$25,000.00. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Barton Middleton, age 42, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to attempted simple arson and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Termaine Nelson, age 19, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to 10 counts of simple burglary. He was sentenced to six years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Brandy Noble, age 42, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to 30 days in the parish jail. She received credit for time served.
Christopher Reid, age 31, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years.
Cassie Russel, age 34, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
Victoria Saldana, age 20, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to criminal mischief. She was sentenced to two days in the parish jail. She received credit for time served.
Jerrald Salter, age 47, of Youngsville, LA, pleaded no contest to sexual battery and simple rape. He was sentenced to eight years with the department of corrections. Time is to be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.
Dalton Samson, age 26, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances. Sentencing is scheduled for May 11, 2020.
Jordan Smith, age 38, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to simple assault. He was sentenced to three days in the parish jail. He received credit for time served. He is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
Joseph Spring, age 28, of Terry, MS, pleaded no contest to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced 10 years with the department of corrections. Time is to be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.
Dwayne Variani, age 45, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to illegal possession of stolen things $1,000.00-$5,000.00. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
Amanda Watson, age 42, of Vidalia, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to one year in the parish jail. She received credit for time served.
Joseph Williams, age 54, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to duty to notify law enforcement. He was sentence to three years with the department of corrections. Time is to be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. He received credit for time served.
District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court on March 9, 2020 before Judge Brian Abels and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
Ryan Russell, age 57, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances and possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin. He was sentenced to 12 years with the department of corrections. Nine years of the sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years.
Danielle Anding, age 39, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. She received credit for time served.
Derrik Bercegeay, age 28, of Geismar, LA, pleaded no contest to battery of a dating partner. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Christopher Baut, age 24, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery- strangulation, domestic abuse battery- first offense, and resisting an officer. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Tobie Champagne, age 44, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Brian Chisholm, age 19, of Port Vincent, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Jessica Cobb, age 35, of Walker, LA, pleaded guilty to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections for each count. She received credit for time served.
William Davis, age 32, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to simple battery. He received credit for time served.
Jessica Eisworth, age 29, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Titus Johnson, age 22, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to illegal use/possession/control of weapons- crime of violence- controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
James Kinchen 36, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Ashley Lockwood, age 35, of Magnolia, MS, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Michael Major, age 52, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated- second offense. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $1,383.00 fine along with court costs.
Mistalyn Matte, age 39, of Gonzales, LA, pleaded no contest to assisting escape. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Kori May, age 38, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to aggravated flight from an officer and simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. Time is to be served concurrently.
Kaylin McKinney, age 39, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. She received credit for time served.
Daniel Moade, age 43, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Cinnamon Nolen, age 24, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances, possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances, and possession of schedule III controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine along with court costs.
Dustin Pierson, age 32, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery- strangulation and resisting an officer. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine along with court costs.
Gregory Price, age 57, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin and two counts first offense driving while intoxicated- controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to 30 months in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Brandon Rawls, age 30, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Michael Street, age 28, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Raymond Sullivan, age 66, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to simple burglary. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Torery Underwood, age 29, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Trenton Underwood, age 29, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to illegal possession of stolen things over $1,000.00, but less than $5,000.00, two counts of monetary instrument abuse, and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Gary Vicknair, age 44, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine along with court costs.
Ashley Williamson, age 30, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts of possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances, possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin, possession of fentanyl, and domestic abuse battery. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine along with court costs.
Jamie Wolfrey, age 55, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to simple burglary. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine along with court costs.
District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court on March 12, 2020 before Judge Jeffery Johnson and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
Michelle Alipio, age 38, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to three counts of possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Joshua Bates, age 30, of Tickfaw, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts of possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to four years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
Jennifer Boudoin, age 33, of Port Allen, LA, pleaded no contest to third offense driving while intoxicated. She was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. She received credit for time served.
Cordell Corley, age 24, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to attempted armed robbery. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Casey Gales, age 51, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Ashley Gomery, age 33, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances, possession of heroin, and driving while intoxicated- first offense. She was sentenced to one and a half years with the department of corrections. She received credit for time served.
Jeffery Griffin, age 24, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of heroin. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Tommy McMorris, age 49, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years.
Sherwin Myles, age 24, of Greensburg, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to seven years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Daniel Ridgel, age 48, of Natalbany, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections for each count. He received credit for time served.
Ian Shirley, age 48, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to third offense domestic abuse battery. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Jonathan Shrader, age 38, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to criminal mischief. He received credit for time served.
Michael Smith, age 30, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to first offense domestic abuse battery. He received credit for time served.
Jacob Tom, age 24, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to theft. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Christopher Villagomez, age 40, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- methamphetamine. He was placed on probation for two years. He received credit for time served.
Andrew White, age 29, pleaded no contest to residential burglary. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court on March 19, 2020 before Judge Elizabeth Wolfe and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
Christine Cantrell, age 32, of Pride, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- methamphetamine. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Donald Craig, age 50, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to four counts of obscenity. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Sidney Fairchild, age 39, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Collin Guillott, age 21, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Jason Lamartiniere, age 34, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery. He was sentenced to 30 days in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Christopher Miller, age 33, of Bogalusa, LA, pleaded no contest to cruelty to juveniles. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Deon Nichols, age 22, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery. He was sentenced to 30 days in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
William Nicholas, age 39, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Christopher Reid, age 35, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Ragan Sharp, age 20, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to distribution/possession with intent to distribute marijuana. She was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Brendon Stafford, age 22, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule III controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Austin Strain, age 22, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Mark Wheat, age 59, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
