District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court on May 1, 2020 before Judge Brian Abels and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
John Bankston, age 28, of Holden, LA, pleaded guilty to bank fraud and principal to monetary instrument abuse. He received credit for time served.
Jason Bennett, age 38, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. He received credit for time served.
Dillon Creel, age 25, of Livingston, LA, pleaded guilty to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He received credit for time served.
Jamie Davis, age 46, of Springfield, LA, pleaded guilty to conspiracy of simple burglary, criminal trespassing, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She received credit for time served.
Anthony Hinson, age 34, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded guilty to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- methamphetamine. He received credit for time served.
Harold Hoyt, age 48, of Albany, LA, pleaded guilty to domestic abuse battery and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- methamphetamine. He received credit for time served.
Michael Landry, age 38, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded guilty to domestic abuse battery- aggravated assault and domestic abuse battery. He received credit for time served.
Bryan St. Cyr, age 60, of Albany, LA, pleaded no contest to exploitation of the infirmed. He received credit for time served.
Livingston- District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court on May 13, 2020 before Judge Elizabeth Wolfe and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
Trent Anderson, age 49, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to theft of a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
John Helton, age 46, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He received credit for time served.
Joseph Locke, age 24, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to aggravated flight from an officer. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Gabriella Olin, age 24, of Mandeville, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Elijah Plowden, age 26, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to simple arson. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Jessica Roddy, age 33, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to theft of a motor vehicle. She was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Kimberly Talley, age 44, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. She received credit for time served.
James Threeton, age 36, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery- child endangerment, domestic abuse battery, possession of schedule III controlled dangerous substances, attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Joseph Vohsberg, age 45, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Livingston- District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court on May 18, 2020 before Judge Brian Abels and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
Cody Brown, age 34, of St. Amant, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Charles Craig, age 48, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to eight months in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Rocco Dibenedetto Jr., age 34, of Port Allen, LA, was sentenced to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to six years with the department of corrections.
Brian Kirkley, age 38, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and simple burglary. He was sentenced to four years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years.
Dale Morgan, age 60, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to attempted simple burglary. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
James Thomas, age 23, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to simple burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Livingston- District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court on May 21, 2020 before Judge Charlotte Foster and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
Raymond Alexander, age 28, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years.
Jules Baye IV, age 26, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to criminal trespassing. He received credit for time served.
Bruce Courtney, age 33, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years.
Bradley Dragisevic, age 42, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Davrin Jackson, age 18, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts of theft. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for three years.
Destin Kirkland, age 23, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. All but 75 days of the sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years.
Jody Morris, age 34, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Johnnie Parker, age 29, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to failure to register as a sex offender. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Albert Sheldon, age 54, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and illegal possession of stolen things. He was sentenced to four years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
James Verneuille, age 23, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I schedule I controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
