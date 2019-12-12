LIVINGSTON - District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court on November 4, 2019 before Judge Robert Morrison and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
Mark Anthony, age 39, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to simple criminal damage to property. He is ordered to pay restitution. Sentencing is scheduled for January 27, 2020.
Benjamin Bush, age 29, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to third offense driving while intoxicated. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Joseph St. Romain, age 40, of Tickfaw, LA, was sentenced to 25 years with the department of corrections for aggravated battery and armed robbery with the use of a firearm. He was sentenced to 25 years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court on November 4, 2019 before Judge Elizabeth Wolfe and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
Roderick Aguillard II, age 29, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to 10 years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Anna Altman, age 57, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to simple battery, driving while intoxicated, possession of alcohol in vehicle, and resisting an officer. She was sentenced to 30 days in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for one year. She is ordered to pay an $859.00 fine along with court costs.
Jerry Avants, age 55, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to arson with intent to defraud. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Russell Brandstetter, age 35, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute schedule I controlled dangerous substances and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Quinton Brown Jr., age 35, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections for each count. He received credit for time served.
Clentdell Caliste, age 37, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to theft. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Randi Debate, age 34, of Prairieville, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- methamphetamine and second offense driving while intoxicated. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Christine Diel, age 37, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. She was sentenced to15 days in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and she is ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine along with court costs.
David Dugan, age 44, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to resisting an officer with force or violence, aggravated flight from an officer, obstruction of justice, possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances, and self-mutilation by prisoner. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections for each count. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
David Ellis, age 40, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Benjamin Fontenot, age 24, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Hebert Francois Jr., age 29, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Oscar Hall Jr., age 34, of Pine Grove, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of drug paraphernalia, flight from an officer, and second offense driving while intoxicated. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $1,134.00 fine along with court costs.
Danaka Johnson, age 30, of Independence, LA, pleaded no contest to simple burglary. She was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Jason Langley Jr., age 48, of Mamou, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of stolen property. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Brad LeBlanc, age 31, of Prairieville, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Toby Mabile, age 34, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to theft in excess of $1,000.00 and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Jennifer Mercier, age 41, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances-methamphetamine. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Brent Morgan, age 34, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to 15 days in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Chanse Norris, age 31, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances and possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department corrections for each count. Time is to be served consecutively.
Benjamin O’Neal, age 35, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and obscenity. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Chris Sanders, age 49, of Albany, LA, pleaded no contest to criminal trespassing, criminal mischief, theft, entry or remaining after forbidden, and illegal possession of stolen things. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail for each count. He received credit for time served.
James Varner, age 36, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court on November 4, 2019 before Judge Elizabeth Wolfe and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
Matthew Monson, age 33, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to theft of $1,000.00 or more and theft under $1,000.00. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Daniel Phelps Jr., age 45, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to three counts of possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances-methamphetamine. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections for each count. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Joe Reyes, age 34, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor domestic abuse battery. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail for each count. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
James Webb, age 46, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances-methamphetamine. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court on November 18, 2019 before Judge William Burris and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
Glenn Banta, age 57, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to hit and run driving resulting in death or great bodily harm. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
John Cowart, age 37, of Maurepas, LA, was sentenced to life without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence for second degree murder.
Troy Dennis, age 32, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts of simple burglary, illegal transmission of monetary funds, and monetary instrument abuse. He was sentenced to four years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Farrell Fontenot, age 43, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse-strangulation. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years.
Michelle Largey, age 36, of Gonzales, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances-methamphetamine. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Nicholas Orodoyne, age 32, of Thibodaux, LA, pleaded no contest to four counts of simple burglary and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to six years with the department of corrections. He was sentenced to six years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Ronnie Spence, age 54, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances-methamphetamine and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- hydrocodone. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years.
Joshua Surrency, age 36, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances-methamphetamine and possession of schedule III controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Justin Thomas, age 32, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to simple burglary. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Shane Vezinat, age 33, of Independence, LA, pleaded no contest to aggravated assault with a firearm, second degree battery, and simple battery. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Ronnie Weems, age 52, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to obstruction of justice and two counts of simple battery. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Timothy Young, age 40, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances-methamphetamine. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
