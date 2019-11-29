LIVINGSTON - District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court on October 21, 2019 before Judge William Burris and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
Glenn Banta, age 57, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded guilty to hit and run driving resulting in death or serious bodily injury. Sentencing is scheduled for November 18, 2019.
Robert Barragan, age 33, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts of simple burglary. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Stephen Blackmon, age 35, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to simple burglary. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Robert Blackwell, age 31, of Ponchatoula, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentenced was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Alexis Boudreaux, age 24, of Lafayette, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances-methamphetamine. She was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Kailey Bourriague, age 30, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances, possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances, and theft. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for one year. She is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Justin Brison, age 34, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to illegal use/possession/control of weapons- crime of violence- controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. He is to serve time without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. He received credit for time served.
Joshua Comardelle, age 43, of Des Allemands, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts theft of goods over $1,500.00 and two counts of home improvement fraud. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay restitution and court costs.
Jacqueline Dilley, age 33, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to illegal possession of stolen things over $1,500.00 and simple burglary. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections for each count. Time is to be served concurrently.
Lakenya Donald, age 33, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to theft. She was sentenced to two years of probation. She is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Laura Duffield, age 55, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Kellea Duncan, age 31, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling. She was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. One year is to be served without benefit. She received time served.
William Fowler, age 20, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to simple burglary and theft over $1,000.00 but less than $5,000.00. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Darrell Geter, age 54, of Maurepas, LA, pleaded no contest to failure to register as a sex offender. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Autumn Gill, age 27, of Albany, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for one year. She is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Katelyn Grandin, age 27, of Pierre Part, LA, pleaded no contest to criminal trespassing, resisting an officer, and disturbing the peace. She was sentenced to five months in the parish jail. She received credit for time served.
Garrett Hopwood, age 25, of Zachary, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Ona Johnson, age 28, of Hardin, TX, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances-heroin. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. She received credit for time served.
Christopher Jones, age 41, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Christy Kirkland, age 38, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery- strangulation. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. She received credit for time served.
Amanda Martello, age 26, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of marijuana. She received credit for time served.
Connor McDonald, age 21, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of marijuana and illegal use of controlled dangerous substances with persons under 17. He was sentenced to four months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Dustin McMahon, age 46, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Randall Morse, age 33, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Coby Nickens, age 26, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery. He was sentenced to four months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $400.00 fine along with court costs.
Michael Palmer, age 33, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Melina Prevost, age 50, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances, illegal carrying concealed weapon, and theft under $1,000.00. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Phillip Rheams, age 24, of Walker, LA, pleaded guilty to aggravated flight from an officer and criminal damage to property over $1,000.00 but under $5,000.00. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Randy Rios, age 38, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances, illegal use/possession/control of weapons- crime of violence/controlled dangerous substances, and two counts of illegal possession of stolen firearms. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine along with court costs.
Robert Roe, age 48, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded guilty to theft of a motor vehicle over $1,000.00 but less than $5,000.00, simple burglary, illegal possession of stolen firearms, and unauthorized use of a moveable. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Selina Rogers, age 40, of Tickfaw, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. She received credit for time served.
Jeffery Severio, age 35, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Sonya Shaffett, age 44, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to bank fraud and monetary instrument abuse. She was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Brandi Sibley, age 30, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to monetary instrument abuse. She was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for one year. She is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Lucas Soileau, age 30, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded guilty to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Stacy Stringer, age 47, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to theft. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Arkell Thomas, age 30, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years.
Candis Vanta, age 30, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Randall Woodall, age 38, of Livingston, LA, pleaded guilty to obscenity and domestic abuse battery. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
LIVINGSTON - District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court on October 23, 2019 before Judge Robert H. Morrison and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
Aaron Alessi, age 36, of Independence, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and theft under $1,000.00. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
Keith Alexander, age 50, of Walker, LA, was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections for possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- methamphetamine. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Justin Avants, age 23, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Tory Deslatte, age 30, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Blayson Fife, age 20, of Gonzales, LA, was sentenced to second degree murder. He was sentenced to life without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.
David Gibbens, age 33, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule III controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $350.00 fine along with court costs.
Gary Huffman, age 39, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Jesse Martinez, age 71, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to second offense driving while intoxicated. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Jason McGehee, age 46, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He was sentenced to seven years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
LIVINGSTON - District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court on October 23, 2019 before Judge Jeffery Johnson and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
John Ballard, age 36, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of drug paraphernalia. He received credit for time served.
Jerimiah Cormier, age 39, of Maurepas, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of a firearm/concealed weapon by person previously convicted of domestic abuse battery and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. Time is to be served without benefit. He received credit for time served.
Jared Crisp, age 33, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Grady Garrett, age 43, of Lafayette, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and first offense driving while intoxicated. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Robert Hartman, age 34, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to simple burglary, theft $1,000.00-$5,000.00, and illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000.00. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Byron Johnson, age 59, of Albany, LA, pleaded no contest to attempted simple burglary. He was sentenced to four years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Matthew Landry, age 31, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated-second offense. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he is ordered to pay an $859.00 fine along with court costs.
Michael Neal, age 32, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to attempted theft, illegal possession of stolen things, and theft. He received credit for time served.
Dane Neilson, age 33, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery. He received credit for time served.
Jason Procell, age 49, Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of stolen property, possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances, and possession of schedule III controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Mary Settoon, age 47, of Independence, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of drug paraphernalia. She received credit for time served.
Danielle Spayde, age 43, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances, possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances, and driving while intoxicated. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
LIVINGSTON - District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court on October 29, 2019 before Judge Robert Morrison and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
William Bailey, age 33, of Sulphur, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and resisting an officer. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Terry Hoover Jr., age 30, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Alaunte Watson, age 23, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to introducing contraband in parish prison. He was sentenced to four years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
