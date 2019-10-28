LIVINGSTON - District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court through the month of September and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
Judge Robert Morrison
September 9, 2019
James Acuff, age 35, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances and possession with intent to distribute schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin. Sentencing is scheduled for November 18, 2019.
Jason Arvel, age 39, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to aggravated assault with a firearm. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Jacob Beeson, age 26, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
Brennen Brooks, age 22, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute schedule IV controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections.
Austin Brown, age 25, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery-strangulation and domestic abuse battery-aggravated assault. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. He received three years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Patrick Conway, age 58, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances, driving while intoxicated-first offense, and three counts of possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to seven years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Kalvin Garner, age 56, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to distribution of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to eight years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Brandon Guidry Sr., age 32, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to theft $5,000.00-$25,000.00. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $350.00 fine along with court costs.
Jason McFerrin, age 27, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to simple burglary. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Jennings Simmons, age 52, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred and he was placed on probation for three years.
Gregory Singleton, age 56, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to illegal carrying of weapons. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $350.00 fine along with court costs.
Ronnie Spence Jr., age 35, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substance, unauthorized use of a moveable under $1,000.00, and criminal trespass. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Cullen Street, age 26, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Gary Vicknair, age 28, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to second offense driving while intoxicated. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $1,134.00 fine along with court costs.
Harvey Wagner, age 48, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
Benjamin White, age 25, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to armed robbery. He was sentenced to 10 years with the department of corrections. Time is to be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. He received credit for time served.
Christopher Wright, age 23, of Gretna, LA, pleaded no contest to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
Judge Charlotte Foster
September 12, 2019
Donald Baham, age 38, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to first offense domestic abuse battery. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $350.00 fine along with court costs.
Daishawn Dantzler, age 31, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to conspiracy distribution/possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Samantha Durbin, age 36, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to nine months with the department of corrections. She received credit for time served.
Deitra Farar, age 49, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to fourth offense driving while intoxicated. She was sentenced to 10 years with the department of corrections. Eight years of the sentence was suspended and she will be placed on probation for three years upon release. She is ordered to pay a $5,000.00 fine.
Matthew Gaudin, age 25, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin. He was sentenced to four years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Robert Klee, age 37, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to aggravated assault. He received credit for time served.
David Pardue, age 53, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Brett Sappington, age 35, of French Settlement, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Dana Sharp, age 49, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Caleb Welch, age 31, of Tickfaw, LA, pleaded no contest to third offense driving while intoxicated. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Blake Wiltz, age 36, of Donaldsonville, LA, pleaded no contest to simple burglary. He was sentenced to 12 years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years.
Judge Burris
September 19, 2019
Danielle Anding, age 39, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. She was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Danny Armstrong, age 54, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of marijuana and first offense driving while intoxicated. He was sentenced to four months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $600.00 fine along with court costs.
Jason Bourgeois, age 44, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts of theft $750.00 or more but less than $5,000.00. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served. Time is to be served concurrently.
Jada Brewer, age 30, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- methamphetamine. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. She received credit for time served.
Samuel Cappel, age 39, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances-methamphetamine. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Jamie Clements, age 47, of Prairieville, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute schedule I controlled dangerous substances and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances-methamphetamine. He was sentenced to six years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Gary Connolly, age 38, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts of simple assault and first offense cyberstalking. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $350.00 fine along with court costs.
Christopher Costanza, age 32, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to illegal possession of stolen things over $5,000.00 but less than $25,000.00 and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances-methamphetamine. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Tyquavia Dillon, age 23, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to theft in excess of $1,000.00 but less than $5,000.00. She was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Amanda Farr, age 28, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to first offense driving while intoxicated. She was sentenced to four months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay an $859.00 fine along with court costs.
Adam Harshbarger, age 36, of Princeton, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances-methamphetamine. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Jason Henry, age 37, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to simple burglary. He was sentenced to four years with the department of corrections.
Andrew Holmes, age 47, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Randolph Patton, age 48, of Maurepas, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery. He was sentenced to four months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $350.00 fine along with court costs.
Jacob Mapes, age 23, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule III controlled dangerous substances-suboxone. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Jason Hoyt, age 32, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of heroin or fentanyl. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Jeremy Kilpatrick, age 39, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to simple battery. He was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Danny Larpenter, age 61, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances, possession of heroin, and first offense driving while intoxicated. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Rusty LeBlanc, age 32, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery-strangulation. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Michael McCoy, age 41, of Maurepas, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Amber Morrow, age 27, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to illegal possession of stolen firearms. She was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. She received credit for time served.
Ashley Peay, age 30, of Vicksburg, MS, pleaded no contest to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances-methamphetamine, illegal possession of stolen firearms, and monetary instrument abuse. She was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. She is to serve the sentence without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.
Neil Ross, age 37, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to simple battery. He received credit for time served.
Lloyd Simmoneaux Jr., age 36, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to illegal possession of stolen things over $500.00 less than $1,500.00, unauthorized use of an access card $750.00 or more, four counts of bank fraud, 15 counts of forgery, and identity theft. He was sentenced to five years with the department corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs and restitution.
Paula Spencer, age 39, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances-methamphetamine. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Patricia Townsend, age 47, of Maurepas, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances-heroin or fentanyl. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years.
Kevin Weber, age 27, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances-methamphetamine. He was sentence to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Justin White, age 33, of Vicksburg, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances-methamphetamine, illegal possession of stolen firearms, and monetary instrument abuse. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. He is to serve the sentence without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.
Chad Stoetzner, age 36, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to second degree battery, two counts of violation of protective order, simple assault, domestic abuse battery-first offense. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Judge Brenda Ricks
September 23, 2019
Toby Bergeron, age 36, of Chauvin, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $1,200.00 fine along with court costs.
Kevin Birdwell, age 43, of Slaughter, LA, pleaded no contest to attempted possession of controlled dangerous substances by fraud. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Ron Blades, age 30, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $1,200.00 fine along with court costs and restitution.
Warren Cavalier, age 27, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to simple battery. He received credit for time served.
Joshua Furr, age 33, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous- heroin, possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances, improper telephone communication, and two counts of violation of protective order. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $1,200.00 fine along with court costs.
Ashley Jones, age 29, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia. She received credit for time served.
Camille Kenney Jr., age 49, of Albany, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $1,200.00 fine along with court costs.
Micah Mathis, age 27, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $1,200.00 fine along with court costs.
Albert Olsen, age 47, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to third offense driving while intoxicated and careless operation. He was sentenced to one year of home incarceration. He is ordered to pay a $2,000.00 fine along with court costs.
James Randolph, age 39, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to accessory to simple escape and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Adam Rodrigue, age 29, of Thibodeaux, LA, pleaded no contest to home invasion. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Kayla Shealy, age 30, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances, criminal trespass, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She received credit for time served.
Jamie Talbert, age 28, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances and disturbing the peace by fighting. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $1,200.00 fine along with court costs.
Connor Wilson, age 18, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute marijuana, domestic abuse battery, and simple criminal damage to property under $1,000.00. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $1,200.00 fine along with court costs.
Judge Elizabeth Wolfe
September 30, 2019
Joshua Brecheen, age 26, of Raceland, LA, pleaded no contest to sexual battery. He was sentenced to eight years with the department of corrections. Time is to be served without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. He received credit for time served.
Thomas Chambliss, age 25, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to theft. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Rodney Hamby, age 46, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- methamphetamine. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Abram Janssen, age 23, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to 10 days in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for six months. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Jeffery Jones Jr., age 30, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to criminal trespassing. He was sentenced to 90 days in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Mary Keller, age 53, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- methamphetamine and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- oxycodone. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections for each count. Time is to be served concurrently.
Gregory Knight, age 31, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Jon Korkosz, age 59, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to simple burglary. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Justin Laird, age 33, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to simple assault and improper telephone communications. He received credit for time served and was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Blaine Lucas, age 21, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to theft $1,000.00. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Thomas Populis, age 28, of Independence, LA, pleaded no contest to third degree rape, three counts of molestation of a juvenile, and second degree rape. He was sentenced to 20 years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Ray Rogers II, age 38, of Tickfaw, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- methamphetamine and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances-methylphenidate. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections for each count. He received credit for time served.
Linda Rogillo, age 38, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to simple battery. She was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for one year. She is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Jonathan Severio, age 38, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to introducing or possessing contraband in any parish prison and illegal possession of stolen firearms. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
Troy Voth, age 50, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- methamphetamine, aggravated flight from an officer, domestic abuse battery-strangulation, and domestic abuse battery- aggravated assault. Sentencing is scheduled for December 5, 2019.
Stephanie Warren, age 33, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances-methamphetamine and possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances- alprazolam. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Aaron Weber, age 40, of Houma, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances-methamphetamine and second degree battery. He was sentenced to eight years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Kathleen Wingert, age 54, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to criminal mischief. She was sentenced to two days in the parish jail. She received credit for time served.
Charles Wood Jr., age 45, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to simple criminal damage to property. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
