Livingston - District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in 21st Judicial District Court in April and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
April 1
Judge Charlotte Foster
Danny Herrington, 45, of Livingston, pleaded no contest to simple burglary. He was sentenced to 1 year with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
Austin Lee, 21, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. He was sentenced to 7 years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for 3 years. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs.
William Lott, 51, of French Settlement, pleaded no contest to illegal possession of stolen things. He received credit for time served.
Elizabeth Martin, 30, of Springfield, pleaded no contest to theft. She was sentenced to 8 years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for 3 years. She was ordered to pay all fines, court costs and restitution.
Judge Brenda Ricks
Ethel Arvie, 30, of Baton Rouge, pleaded no contest to contest simple burglary. She was sentenced to 2 years with the Department of Corrections. She received credit for time served.
Jeffrey Ellis, 24, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to simple criminal dam to property $500-$50,000. He was sentenced to 2 years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for 2 years. He was ordered to pay a $1,200 fine along with court costs.
Colby Jackson, 30, of Baton Rouge, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery - first offense and simple criminal damage to property under $1,000. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for 2 years. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs.
Randy Jackson, of Albany, pleaded no contest to criminal mischief. He received credit for time served.
Jesse McDonald, 27, of Maurepas, pleaded no contest to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and attempted simple robbery. He was sentenced to 2 years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for 2 years. He was ordered to pay a $1,200 fine along with court costs.
Brittney Parrett, 36, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to cultivating Schedule I controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to 2 years with the Department of Corrections. She received credit for time served.
Joseph Phillips, 39, of Baton Rouge, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to 1 year with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
Avery Ricks, 30, of Baton Rouge, pleaded no contest to possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to 2 years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for 2 years. He was ordered to pay a $1,200 fine along with court costs.
Terrell Rogers, 37, of Livingston, pleaded no contest to 2 counts of cruelty to juveniles, possession of a firearm - formerly convicted of domestic abuse battery and violation of protective order. He was sentenced to 5 years with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
Steven Stafford, 45, of Holden, pleaded no contest to possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to 1 year with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
Angie Strickland, 43, of St. Amant, pleaded no contest to possession of drug paraphernalia. She received credit for time served.
Aaron Verret, 38, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to possession of firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to 5 years with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
Ray McLin, 63, of Livingston, pleaded no contest to indecent behavior with a juvenile. He was sentenced to 7 years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for 3 years. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs.
Tabatha Templet, 34, of Baton Rouge, pleaded no contest to possession of paraphernalia. She received credit for time served.
April 4
Judge Elizabeth Wolfe
Adam Bedell, 36, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to 1 year with the Department of Corrections.
Chad Brewer, 47, of Holden, was found guilty of illegal use/possession/control of weapons-controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to 5 years with the Department of Corrections without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.
Sylvia Dunaway, 60, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to theft. She was sentenced to 10 days in the parish jail. She received credit for time served.
Thomas Ebersole, 55, of Ponchatoula, pleaded no contest to arson with intent to defraud. He was sentenced to 3 years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for 3 years. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs.
Brittany Foster, 28, of French Settlement, pleaded no contest to possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to 2 years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for 2 years. She was ordered to pay a $100 fine along with court costs.
Randy Foster, 60, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances- oxycod. He was sentenced to 2 years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for 2 years. He is ordered to pay a $1,000 fine along with court costs.
Brandy Hunstock, 40, of Walker, pleaded no contest to possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances, possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substances - heroin, and driving while intoxicated - controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to 2 years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for 2 years. She was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs.
Markeisha Jackson, 31, of Baton Rouge, pleaded no contest to possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances- methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances - cocaine, and possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substances - heroin. She was sentenced to 1 year with the Department of Corrections. She received credit for time served.
Derek Landry, 39, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substances - methamphetamine, possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substances, and simple battery. He was sentenced to 2 years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently.
Timothy Larkin, 33, of Baton Rouge, pleaded no contest to possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to 1 year with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
Nicholas Martin, 39, of Walker, pleaded no contest to possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances and illegal use of controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to 2 years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for 2 years. He is ordered to pay a $1,000 fine along with court costs.
Cody Presley, 26, of Livingston, pleaded no contest to failure to register as a sex offender - first offense, attempted simple burglary, and illegal possession of stolen things. He was sentenced to 2 years with the Department of Corrections.
Neil Ross, 36, of Baton Rouge, pleaded no contest to possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to 1 year with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
Don Vance, 46, of Walker, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery - third offense. He was sentenced to 1 year with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
Stephen Via, 54, of Port Vincent, pleaded no contest to aggravated second-degree battery. He was sentenced to 2 years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for 2 tears. He was ordered to pay a $100 fine along with court costs.
April 10
Judge Jeffery Johnson
James Gianelloni, 41, of Walker, pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and resisting an officer. He received credit for time served.
Jeffery Hernandez, 38, of Livingston, pleaded no contest to possession of drug paraphernalia. He received credit for time served.
Earnest Jordan Jr., 45, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to theft. He received credit for time served.
Christopher Kleinpeter, 34, of Walker, pleaded no contest to sale/distribution/possession of a legend drug, driving under suspension, and resisting an officer. He received credit for time served.
Darius Lacassin, 32, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to illegal possession of stolen things. He received credit for time served.
Sidney LeBlanc, 62, of Maurepas, pleaded no contest to criminal trespassing. He received credit for time served.
Maria Lewis, 43, of Walker, pleaded no contest to theft of utilities and theft under $1,000. She received credit for time served.
Shawn Stephens, 40, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to possession of drug paraphernalia. He received credit for time served.
April 22
Judge Charlotte Foster
Amy Adams, 36, of Holden, pleaded no contest to theft. She was sentenced to 3 years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for 3 years. She was ordered to pay all fines, court costs, and restitution.
Derrick Beauchamp, 32, of Baton Rouge, pleaded no contest to simple burglary. The sentence was deferred and he was placed on probation for 3 years. He is ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs.
Lee Brandon, 38, of Zwolle, pleaded no contest to second-offense driving while intoxicated. He was sentenced to 6 months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for 2 years. He is ordered to pay a $1,134 fine along with court costs.
Deshane Chandler, 31, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute heroin. He was sentenced to 15 years with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
Johnathan Lejeune, 32, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to first-offense domestic abuse battery. He was sentenced to 6 months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for 2 years. He is ordered to pay a $350 fine along with court costs.
Genaro Martinez, 19, of Walker, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor carnal knowledge. He was sentenced to 6 months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for 2 years. He is ordered to pay a $350 fine along with court costs.
Jessie Soley, 35, of Springfield, pleaded no contest to possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances and resisting an officer. He was sentenced to 18 months with the Department of Corrections.
LaMarcus Pleasant, 40, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to possession of heroin. He was sentenced to 4 years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for 3 years.
April 25
Judge Robert Morrison
James Boverhof Jr., 30, of Walker, pleaded no contest to possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to 2 years with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
Blake Dickerson, 33, of Denham Springs, was sentenced to 2 years with the Department of Corrections for possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He received credit for time served.
Christopher Harvard, 41, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to flight from officer. He was sentenced to 60 days in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for 1 year. He was ordered to pay a $350 fine along with court costs.
Clint Hernandez, 27, of French Settlement, pleaded no contest to aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated assault on a peace officer. He was sentenced to 2 years with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
Jose Hernandez-Patlan, 36, of Baton Rouge pleaded guilty to possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to 90 days in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Scott Kent, 31, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to 2 years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for 2 years. He is ordered to pay a $350 fine along with court costs.
Blake Labruzza, 29, of Tickfaw, pleaded no contest to possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to2 years with the Department of Corrections. The sentenced was suspended and he was placed on probation for 2 years. He was ordered to pay a $250 fine along with court costs.
James Long, 35, of Denham Springs, was sentenced to 30 months with the Department of Corrections for aggravated criminal damage to property. He received credit for time served.
Gregory Martrain, 30, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to 2 years with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
Samantha Rushing, 29, of Livingston, pleaded no contest to simple battery. She was sentenced to 6 months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for 1 year. She was ordered to pay a $100 fine along with court costs.
Kedric Rushton, 41, of Walker, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substances. Sentencing is scheduled for June 20.
Helen Smith, 31, of Livingston, pleaded no contest to child desertion and flight from an officer. She was sentenced to 6 months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for 1 year. She was ordered to pay a $100 fine along with court costs.
Justin Soley, 25, of Springfield, pleaded no contest to simple battery and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to 6 months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for 1 year. He was ordered to pay a $100 fine along with court costs.
Shane Stafford, 22, of Springfield, pleaded no contest to two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substances and resisting an officer with force or violence. He was sentenced to 3 years with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
Alyssa Tullos, 21, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances. The sentence was deferred, and she was placed on probation for 3 years. She was ordered to pay all fines and court cost.
Everette Walker, 20, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. He was sentenced to 2 years with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
Delton Young Jr., 36, of Livingston, pleaded no contest to unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and violation of probation. He was sentenced to 2 years with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
