LIVINGSTON -- District Attorney Scott Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in 21st Judicial District Court in November and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
Nov. 26
Judge Jeff Johnson
Mikel Arnold, 43, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to two counts of possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to 2 years with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
Eric Butler, 35, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to three counts of distribution/possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substances and possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to 10 years with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
Michael Devito, 46, of Walker, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery. He received credit for time served.
Tyler Dupont, 26, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to distribution/possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substances, attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, attempted illegal use/possession/control of weapons/crime of violence-controlled dangerous substances, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substances, and possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to 5 years with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
Christopher Landry, 26, of Denham Springs, was sentenced to life without benefits with the Department of Corrections for second-degree murder.
Matthew Landry, 30, of Walker, pleaded no contest to possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to 2 years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for 3 years. He is ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs.
Jesse Marshall, 38, of Gonzales, pleaded no contest to simple assault. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Stephan Marshall, 24, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to simple burglary. He was sentenced to 3 years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for 3 years. He received credit for time served.
David Ottesen, 37, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to distribution/possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substances and illegal use/possession/control of weapons/crime of violence - controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to 5 years with the Department of Corrections without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. He received credit for time served.
Shedrick Ruth Sr., 47, of Gonzales, pleaded no contest to violation of protective order and domestic abuse battery. He was sentenced to 6 months in the parish jail for each count. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for 2 years. He is ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs.
Jose Sanchez, 30, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to third-offense driving while intoxicated. He was sentenced to 1 year with the Department of Corrections without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
Dominque Williams, 35, of Maurepas, pleaded no contest to identity theft and two counts of forgery. She was sentenced to 3 years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for 3 years.
Judge Robert H. Morrison
Madhat Alhashim, 28, of Franklinton, pleaded no contest to possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substances - heroin. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 14, 2019.
Gilbert Bankston Sr., 64, of Kentwood, pleaded no contest to attempted simple burglary. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 14, 2019.
Blake Butler, 24, of Walker, pleaded no contest to three counts of distribution of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 14, 2019.
Audie Chriswell, 45, of Walker, pleaded no contest to criminal mischief. He was sentenced to 3 months in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Thomas Kinchen, 33, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to criminal mischief. He was sentenced to 72 days in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Krystal Tate, 26, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to 4 years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for 2 years. She is ordered to pay a $350 fine along with court costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.