LIVINGSTON - District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court on July 23, 2020 before Judge Charlotte Foster and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
Kendrick Adams, age 34, of Gray, LA, pleaded no contest to inciting a felony. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail.
Danny Adkins, age 31, of Independence, LA, pleaded no contest to simple escape. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Hallie Baker, age 20, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to attempted possession of heroin. She was sentenced to 18 months in the parish jail. She received credit for time served.
Gloria Beauchamp, age 65, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to simple battery. She received credit for time served.
Brandon Bridges, age 26, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Melissa Fontenot, age 40, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of drug paraphernalia. She received credit for time served.
Lisa Forrest, age 38, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of drug paraphernalia. She received credit for time served.
Paul Gleason, age 45, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Toni Griffith, age 51, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. She received credit for time served.
Justin Hollis, age 25, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- methamphetamine. Sentencing is scheduled for September 3, 2020.
April Magee, age 28, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to criminal mischief. She received credit for time served.
Billy McKay, age 34, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin. He was sentenced to four years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Tanner Prather, age 19, of Baker, LA, pleaded no contest to unauthorized use of a moveable- misdemeanor. He received credit for time served.
Nathaniel Reams, age 42, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to flight from an officer and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay an $859.00 fine along with court costs.
Michael Rizzuto, age 51, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Albert Rodriguez, age 34, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor theft. He received credit for time served.
Jesse Stewart, age 28, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Kyren Swift, age 19, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to accessory after the fact of attempted armed robbery. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. All but three years of the sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Miracle Temple, age 28, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and criminal mischief. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Brendon Weston, age 29, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to simple criminal damage to property and criminal trespassing. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Victoria Wilson, age 29, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor theft. She received credit for time served.
Zachary Woodsworth, age 27, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to unauthorized use of a moveable- misdemeanor. He received credit for time served.
