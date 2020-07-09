Livingston - District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court on June 15, 2020 before Judge Jeffery Johnson and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
Elmond James, age 46, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to sexual battery, domestic abuse battery, theft, hit and run, and first offense driving while intoxicated. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Isaac Holliday, age 29, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Livingston - District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court on June 15, 2020 before Judge Elizabeth Wolfe and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
Jacob Dunn, age 24, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Adam Gonzales, age 26, of Abilene, TX, pleaded no contest to illegal possession of stolen things. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Maria Jarreau, age 53, of Prairieville, LA, pleaded no contest to third offense driving while intoxicated. She was sentenced to one-year in house incarceration. She is ordered to pay a $2,000.00 fine along with court costs.
Leah Shelton, age 27, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to principal to cruelty to a juvenile. She was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine along with court costs.
William Simmons Jr., age 36, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- methamphetamine. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Savannah Terrell, age 24, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
David Whitehead Sr., age 51, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Michael Wilkinson, age 29, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace. He was sentenced to two days in the parish jail. He is ordered to pay restitution.
Livingston - District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court on June 18, 2020 before Judge Brenda Ricks and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
Benjamin Burks, age 24, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute schedule I controlled dangerous substances-heroin and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $1,200.00 fine along with court costs.
Dennis Bosarge, age 50, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $1,200.00 fine along with court costs.
Howard Byars III, age 23, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to principal to simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $1,200.00 fine along with court costs.
Amber Caruso, age 30, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to illegal use of weapons with controlled dangerous substances, possession of schedule III controlled dangerous substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to 15 days in the parish jail. She received credit for time served.
Damien Cavender, age 18, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts of theft $1,000.00-$5,000.00. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $1,200.00 fine along with court costs.
Shannon Chaisson, age 31, of Walker, LA, pleaded guilty to battery of correctional facility employee. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections without benefit. He received credit for time served.
Daniel Dameron, age 34, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Colin Fitzpatrick, age 33, of Ponchatoula, LA, pleaded guilty to theft. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Thomas Holland, age 32, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded guilty to simple burglary and access device fraud- less than $1,000.00. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $1,200.00 fine along with court costs.
Rodney Kelly, age 37, of Amite, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Zachary Lessard, age 23, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to theft $1,000.00-$5,000.00. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Adrian Lewis, age 30, of Thibodaux, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- methamphetamine. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine along with court costs.
Stephen Lofaso, age 19, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to theft $1,000.00-$5,000.00. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $1,200.00 fine along with court costs.
Stephen Marshall, age 26, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to theft of vehicle $1,000.00-$5,000.00, theft of vehicle less than $1,000.00, and theft under $1,000.00. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Jordan Merritt, age 35, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded guilty to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances, three counts of resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property under $1,000.00, and theft under $1,000.00. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $1,200.00 fine along with court costs.
Justin Neames, age 33, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to simple burglary. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $1,200.00 fine along with court costs.
Mark Patterson, age 24, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin, possession with intent to distribute schedule I controlled dangerous substances, and aggravated flight from an officer. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Antionette Portier, age 44, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances and possession of schedule III controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $1,200.00 fine along with court costs.
Tina Posey, age 39, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded guilty to criminal trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to 15 days in the parish jail. She received credit for time served.
James Rountree, age 50, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances and principal to possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to nine years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Jason Sanders, age 40, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to identity theft and possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Dustin Stevenson, age 24, of Amite, LA, pleaded no contest to illegal possession of stolen things $5,000.00-$25,000.00. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $1,200.00 fine along with court costs.
Robert Wecas, age 22, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Livingston - District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court on June 22, 2020 before Judge Charlotte Foster and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
Charles Avants, age 27, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and resisting an officer. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
John Bailey, age 47, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and theft over $25,000.00. He was sentenced to three and a half years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Derek Barnes, age 42, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to introducing or possessing contraband in any municipal or parish prison or jail. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Hardford Bennett, age 60, of French Settlement, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Corey Guidroz, age 42, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time serve.
Phillip Powell, age 39, of Tickfaw, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Anthony Price, age 33, of Montegut, LA, pleaded no contest to attempted possession of schedule III controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to nine months with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Michael Sibley, age 45, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and entry or remaining after being forbidden. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Jerald Wall, age 34, of Gonzales, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine long with court costs.
Johnny McAlister, age 28, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $350.00 fine along with court costs.
