District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
Judge Gaidry
November 16, 2020
Gerald Clausen, age 48, of Independence, LA, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Dianna Patterson, age 54, of Hammond, LA, pleaded guilty to theft. She was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and she is ordered to pay a $50.00 fine along with court costs.
Michael Starkey, age 53, of Livingston, LA, pleaded guilty to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $850.00 fine along with court costs.
Rory Welda, age 56, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to attempted unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. He was sentenced to eight months in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Judge Charlotte Foster
November 19, 2020
Richard Allen, age 39, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Sentencing is scheduled for January 7, 2021.
Courtney Bennett, age 26, of Denham Springs, LA, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia. She received credit for time served.
Deven Brooks, age 24, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to battery of a dating partner. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Neal Chollette III, age 50, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Robert Covey, age 51, of Conroe, TX, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $350.00 fine along with court costs.
Clarence Cozadd, age 60, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Jermoy Degraw, age 38, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to theft, driving while intoxicated, and flight from an officer. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail for each count. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $859.00 fine along with court costs.
Gary Derouchey, age 52, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. Sentencing is scheduled for December 7, 2020.
Kolby Ducote, age 39, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery and two counts of violation of protective order. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail for each count. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Joey Dugas, age 44, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to criminal mischief. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $350.00 fine along with court costs.
Shelly Dupuy, age 33, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to theft. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Destiney Ellestad, age 29, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin. She was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Michael Glasscock, age 24, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to second degree battery. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Kristin Grayson, age 30, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to creation/operation of a clandestine laboratory. She was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred, and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Megan Henderson, age 29, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of drug paraphernalia. She received credit for time served.
Carlous James, age 18, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to theft more than $5,000.00, but less than $25,000.00. He was sentenced to 10 years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Alvin Kemp, age 24, of New Orleans, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts of domestic abuse battery. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Kenderrius Lanus, age 28, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Phillip Myers, age 31, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to creation/operation of a clandestine laboratory. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Brent Olinde, age 33, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to forgery. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Daniel Padgett, age 29, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Courtney Poche, age 33, of Maurepas, LA, pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated- first offense. She was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $859.00 fine along with court costs.
Jessica Rheams, age 26, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances-heroin, possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances, and possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to 10 years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Bobby Rountree, age 28, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. The sentence was deferred, and he is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Sprane Weary, age 46, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to simple criminal damage to property. She was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Erika Weems, age 32, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to simple battery. She was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. She received credit for time served.
Judge Gaidry
November 30, 2020
Edward Brady, age 37, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to simple burglary. He was sentenced to seven years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Steven Dixon, age 28, of Walker, LA, pleaded guilty to accessory to theft of a motor vehicle, stalking, and cyberstalking. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Michael Hebert, age 38, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances- methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute schedule IV controlled dangerous substances, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine along with court costs.
Israel Jones, age 20, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to theft. He was sentenced to three months in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Joseph Knapps III, age 38, of Darrow, LA, pleaded guilty to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Sheylynn Largent, age 18, of Albany, LA, pleaded no contest to theft. She was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for one year. She is ordered to pay a $200.00 fine along with court costs.
Christian Nelson, age 22, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded guilty to criminal damage to property. He was sentenced to three months in the parish jail. He received credit for time served. He is ordered to pay full restitution.
Judge Charlotte Foster
November 30, 2020
Joshua Faust, age 25, of Albany, LA, pleaded no contest to manslaughter. He was sentenced to 30 years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Rhonda Foster, age 48, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred, and she was placed on probation for two years.
Brittany Hardin, age 33, of Bogalusa, LA, pleaded no contest to attempted possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin. She was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred, and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
Ronald McCarroll, age 55, of Holden, LA, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. He received credit for time served.
Robert Parfait, age 33, of Franklinton, LA, pleaded no contest to attempted possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
Denise Rushing, age 29, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to theft $5,000.00-$25,000.00. She was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred, and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay restitution.
Kevin Spain, age 32, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. Sentencing is scheduled for January 7, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.