District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
Judge Robert H. Morrison
October 1, 2020
Brittani Blair, age 32, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin and possession of schedule III controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years.
Dennis Bosarge, age 20, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to introduce contraband and driving while intoxicated- first offense controlled dangerous substances. He was placed on probation for three years.
Robin Davis, age 46, of Tickfaw, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He is ordered to pay a $350.00 fine along with court costs.
Jimmy Fitzhugh, age 34, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to theft under $1,000.00- prior convictions. He was sentenced to 68 days in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Jason Francois, age 37, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to theft $1,000.00-$5,0000.00 and eight counts of simple burglary. He was sentenced to 11 years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Jessica Hodges, age 36, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to conspiracy possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
James Lemay, age 53, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery- first offense. He was sentenced to 90 days in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
John Smith, age 39, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $150.00 fine along with court costs.
Dalton Sullivan, age 23, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- methamphetamine. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court.
Wallace Westbrook, age 47, of Bogalusa, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts of criminal mischief. He was sentenced to 47 days in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Jerry Whitmore, age 44, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Christopher Wright, age 24, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to hit and run driving, careless operation, and no driver’s license. He was sentenced to 90 days in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Judge Brian Abels
October 19, 2020
Dawn Aaron, age 42, of Baton Rouge, LA, was found guilty of possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Daniel Alexander, age 29, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to simple battery and driving while intoxicated- first offense. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $859.00 fine along with court costs.
Stephanie Cardenas, age 47, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to simple arson. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Mario Adame, age 33, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery- second offense. He was sentenced to eight months in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Todd Ballard, age 32, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and resisting an officer. He was sentenced to 18 months with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Logan Casey, age 30, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to three counts of obscenity. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $1,500.00 fine along with court costs.
Zachary Cutrer, age 19, of Ponchatoula, LA, pleaded no contest to simple robbery. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Garrett Delaune, age 28, of Independence, LA, pleaded no contest to attempted theft of a firearm and theft more than $1,000.00 but less than $5,000.00. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Tracey Delaville, age 52, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to theft. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
Christopher Fancher, age 36, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts of domestic abuse battery- first offense. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail for each count. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $700.00 fine along with court costs.
Kayla Coleman, age 30, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances, driving while intoxicated- controlled dangerous substances-first offense, and operating a vehicle intoxicated. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Tyler Herring, age 28, of Houston, TX, pleaded no contest to illegal possession of stolen things more than $5,000.00 but less than $25,000.00. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Michael Mayers, age 51, of Independence, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of marijuana and simple battery. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
Brandon Miller, age 28, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to theft and access device fraud. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail for each count. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Dallas Owens, age 28, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery- first offense, resisting an officer, and two counts of domestic abuse battery- child endangerment. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. He is ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine along with court costs.
Erin Rea, age 28, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Damian Saizan, age 20, of Ponchatoula, LA, pleaded no contest to simple robbery. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Derek Sheldon, age 37, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to illegal possession of stolen things. He was sentenced to 21 days in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Chad Simmons, age 44, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to theft. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
Jeffery Sisk, age 49, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Dylan Slinker, age 28, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Darrell Smith Jr., age 41, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances- methamphetamine. He was sentenced to seven years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Jeffery Stewart, age 56, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and two counts of aggravated assault. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Jason Stille, age 45, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Arkell Thomas, age 31, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts of theft more than $1,000.00 but less than $5,000.00. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. Time is to be served concurrently.
Trenton Underwood, age 30, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to monetary instrument abuse. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Melissa Vincent, age 46, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to simple burglary. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $750.00fine along with court costs.
Cody Wilson, age 30, of Azle, TX, pleaded no contest to attempted unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Judge Jeffrey Johnson
October 22, 2020
Thomas Aguirre, age 25, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to cruelty to a juvenile. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Jason Armstrong, age 48, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery- first offense. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Steven Bezar, age 20, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile. He received credit for time served.
Will Brown, age 61, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Lance Browning, age 28, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to institutional vandalism to property and aggravated flight from an officer. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $400.00 fine along with court costs.
Kade Cline, age 21, of Baker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Elsie Elkins, age 33, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to access device fraud and two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Timothy Johnson, age 58, of Albany, LA, pleaded no contest to theft $1,000.00-$5,000.00. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Kellie Kidwell, age 37, of Albany, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and theft $1,000.00-$5,000.00. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Lucas McCoy, age 38, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and driving while intoxicated- first offense. He received credit for time served.
Matthew McKinley, age 31, of Albany, LA, pleaded no contest to simple battery and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received credit for time served.
Megan Norman, age 36, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and theft $1,000.00-$5,000.00. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Ivan Patin, age 30, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to simple criminal damage to property $1,000.00-$50,000.00 and attempted simple burglary. He was sentenced to two and a half years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Jeremy Peters, age 34, of Slaughter, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and two counts of domestic abuse battery. He received credit for time served.
Brandy Quebodeaux, age 21, of Baker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Justin Scivicque, age 36, of Maurepas, LA, pleaded no contest to obstruction of justice and two counts of illegal possession of stolen things $1,000.00-$5,000.00. He was sentenced to 11 years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Gerald Sollie, age 29, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated- first offense, theft, and careless operation. HE was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $859.00 fine along with court costs.
Eric Upton, age 32, of Gulfport, MS, pleased no contest to domestic abuse battery- strangulation and extortion. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections for each count. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine along with court costs.
Judge Robert Morrison
October 26, 2020
Clovis Collins, age 59, of Albany, LA, pleaded no contest to simple robbery, aggravated battery, domestic aggravated assault, attempted aggravated arson, and home invasion. He was sentenced to four years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Stephen Horne, age 35, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
Daniel Lang, age 44, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to monetary instrument abuse, forgery, and illegal possession of stolen things. He was sentenced to 180 days in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Eric Lee, age 35, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to 10 years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Phillip Slay, age 33, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Chad Sullivan, age 43, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to flight from an officer. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Douglas Threeton, age 59, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts of conspiracy to distribution of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances. Sentencing is scheduled for February 4, 2021.
Judge Gaidry
October 29, 2020
Bradley Burch, age 39, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Jamie Dipuma, age 41, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded guilty to possession with intent t distribute schedule IV controlled dangerous substances, possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances, possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances, and driving while intoxicated- controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine along with court costs.
Lemuel Driggers, age 35, of Albany, LA, pleaded guilty to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Tyson Francis, age 34, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to improper telephone communications, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, domestic abuse battery-first offense, and hit and run driving. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay an $800.00 fine along with court costs.
Willie Franklin, age 45, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded guilty to two counts of failure to register as a sex offender. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Malik Garrett, age 25, of Walker, LA, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances, possession with intent to distribute schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal use/possession of a weapon, and possession of schedule III controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections.
Donna Harvard, age 46, of Holden, LA, pleaded guilty to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- methamphetamine. She was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for one year. She is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Jason Hebert, age 40, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded guilty to attempted burglary. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Richard Henry Jr., age 33, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances, possession of marijuana, domestic abuse battery, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Patrick Lejeune, age 40, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded guilty to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Cody Moran, age 27, of Walker, LA, pleaded guilty to simple burglary. He was sentenced to seven years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Steven Neal Jr., age 35, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Benjamin Palmer Jr., age 44, of Walker, LA, pleaded guilty to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Michael Perez, age 22, of Zachary, LA, pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery, illegal use/possession of a weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections for each count. Time is to be served concurrently.
Sonny Porter, age 45, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances, possession with intent to distribute schedule III controlled dangerous substances, and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- methamphetamine. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Montana Rager, age 30, of Walker, LA, pleaded guilty to possession of schedule III controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Marshal Rossin, age 29, of Walker, LA, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $150.00 fine along with court costs.
Shedrick Terrell, age 25, of Walker, LA, pleaded guilty to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Erin Tuminello, age 34, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia.
