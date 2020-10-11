Livingston- District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
Judge Robert Morrison
September 2, 2020
George Bickham, age 57, of Loranger, LA, pleaded no contest to simple criminal damage to property. He was sentenced to 90 days in the parish jail. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $350.00 fine along with court costs.
Leslie Bryer, age 41, of Greensburg, LA, pleaded no contest to armed robbery. He was sentenced to 10 years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Daniel Corkern, age 44, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts of theft under $500.00 and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- methamphetamine. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail for each count. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
Richard Cox, age 56, of Independence, LA, pleaded no contest to theft of goods over $1,500.00. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $350.00 fine along with court costs.
Paul Middleton, age 40, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to aggravated flight from an officer where human life is endangered. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. Sentencing is scheduled for December 8, 2020.
Eric Newman, age 22, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to introducing or possessing contraband in any municipal or parish prison or jail. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Shawn Toefield, age 19, of Independence, LA, pleaded no contest to illegal carrying of weapons. He was sentenced to 60 days in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
Judge Charlotte Foster
September 3, 2020
Calvin Cockerham, age 19, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to simple burglary. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Toby Balfantz, age 47, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule III controlled dangerous substances- suboxone. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
George Boswell, age 29, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to simple burglary. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Karen Haynie, age 32, of Lafayette, LA, pleaded no contest to simple criminal damage to property. She was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $350.00 fine along with court costs.
Justin Hollis, age 26, of Brandon, MS, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- methamphetamine. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Brian Jackson, age 40, of French Settlement, LA, pleaded no contest to negligent homicide. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Jeffery May, age 43, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to voyeurism. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $350.00 fine along with court costs.
Taylor Mulkey, age 23, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to conspiracy possession with intent to distribute marijuana. She was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred, and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Katelin Parker, age 30, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred, and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Priscilla Rivera, age 34, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances, simple battery, battery of a correctional employee, and resisting an officer. She was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Bradley Ruddick, age 43, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $350.00 fine along with court costs.
Sean Sattler, age 19, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to simple burglary. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Sandra Sibley, age 55, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated. She was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $859.00 fine along with court costs.
Cain Soileau, age 19, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to attempted simple burglary. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Jude St. Clair, age 23, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received credit for time served.
Dustin Williams, age 23, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to simple battery and unauthorized use of a moveable. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $350.00 fine along with court costs.
James Woodruff III, age 24, of Ville Platte, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and driving while intoxicated- first offense. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $859.00 fine along with court costs.
Judge Jeffrey Johnson
September 14, 2020
Timothy Adams, age 28, of Albany, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections for each count. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Michael Arvie, age 42, of Starks, LA, pleaded no contest to simple escape. He was sentenced to six months with the department of corrections.
Raymond Barrick, age 49, of French Settlement, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute schedule I controlled dangerous substances, possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances, and possession with intent to distribute schedule IV controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to 15 years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Jeremy Chapman, age 19, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to simple robbery. Sentencing is scheduled for December 14, 2020.
Raymond Cruz, age 24, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Richard Culler Jr., age 47, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to theft $5,000.00-$25,000.00. He was sentenced to two years in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Blair Dibendetto, age 26, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances, possession with intent to distribute schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin, and possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin. She was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years.
Jonathan Easley, age 30, of Ponchatoula, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Tyler Fresina, age 29, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years.
Taylor Heaton, age 24, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated assault with a firearm, and domestic abuse aggravated assault. He was sentenced to two and a half years with the department of corrections without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. He received credit for time served.
Mark Hilton Jr., age 35, of St. Amant, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Charles Holliday, age 33, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of drug paraphernalia. He received credit for time served.
Ona Johnson, age 29, of Hardin, TX, pleaded no contest to attempted possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. She received credit for time served.
Scott LeCroy, age 34, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of marijuana, no proof of insurance, and driving under suspension. He received credit for time served.
Calvin McMickens Jr., age 48, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years.
Jeffery Miley, age 27, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years.
Brittany Ray, age 23, of Picayune, MS, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years.
Kariana Rogers, age 20, of Port Vincent, LA, pleaded no contest to battery of a police officer. She received credit for time served.
Justin Smitherson, age 32, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated- third offense. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Douglas Voth, age 52, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He received credit for time served.
Tommy Wainwright, age 31, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to aggravated flight from an officer where human life was endangered. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Judge Brian Abels
September 15, 2020
Trevon Dixon, age 27, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to theft. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $350.00 fine along with court costs.
Kindra Hughes, age 46, of Ponchatoula, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
Brett Moore, age 65, of Franklinton, LA, pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated, careless operation, driving under suspension, and resisting arrest. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $350.00 fine along with court costs.
Kasey Moore, age 32, Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to theft under $1,000.00 and theft under $750.00. She was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
Giavante Richardson, age 23, of Natalbany, LA, pleaded no contest to forgery. He was sentenced to four years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Joseph Scott, age 54, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to simple burglary and three counts of theft under $1,000.00- prior convictions. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Darrell Smith, age 41, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to production/manufacturing or possession with intent to produce or manufacture schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to 10 years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Casey Womack, age 46, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. She received credit for time served.
Judge Brian Abels
September 17, 2020
Edward Bagley, age 43, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to simple burglary, possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances, and resisting an officer. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections for each count. Time is to be served consecutively.
Mary Ann Davis, age 43, Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin. She was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years.
Gregory Doster, age 28, of Maurepas, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery- second offense, simple battery, and domestic abuse battery- child endangerment law. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. Time is to be served concurrently.
Hugh Fooshee Jr., age 52, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts of domestic abuse battery- first offense. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $350.00 fine along with court costs.
Kenji Gray, age 38, of Gonzales, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Reginald Griffin, age 20, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to accessory after the fact of armed robbery. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Robert Harmon, age 59, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to indecent behavior with a juvenile. He was sentenced to seven years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine along with court costs.
Ethan Hodges, age 20, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances and driving while intoxicated- first offense. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Harold Hull, age 34, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Christian Lanier, age 35, of Prairieville, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery- strangulation. He was sentenced to 18 months with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Alex Matthews, age 26, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Tammy McBride, age 57, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Austin McCon, age 21, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated- first offense and simple battery. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $858.00 fine along with court costs.
Gary McWilliams, age 37, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to simple battery. He was sentenced to 90 days in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Walter Morgan, age 38, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery- first offense and violation of protective order. He was sentenced to 120 days in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Jeremy Souders, age 40, of Albany, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery- first offense and violation of protective order. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
Robert Roe, age 49, of Pine Grove, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections.
Joshua Stewart, age 24, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to controlled dangerous substances by misrepresentation. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Bonnie Weems, age 53, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin. She was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. She received credit for time served.
Judge Gaidry
September 21, 2020
Jarred Anding, age 22, of Holden, LA, pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and simple criminal damage to property. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail for each count. Time is to be served concurrently.
Cynthia Chidester, age 50, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for one year. She is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Brock Doucet, age 42, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to distribution or possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Derek Gaudin, age 36, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to malfeasance in office. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $1,500.00 fine along with court costs.
James Hollie, age 55, of Ponchatoula, LA, pleaded no contest to illegal possession of stolen things and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Dakota Hutchinson, age 22, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation of three years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Arthur Johnson III, age 49, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to distribution or possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Leon Oubre, age 43, of Independence, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections.
Jeffery Patrick, age 56, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances, possession with intent to distribute schedule I controlled dangerous substances, and possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to 10 years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $1,500.00 fine along with court costs.
Austin Walker, age 26, of Walker, LA, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances and possession of schedule III controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Judge Brenda Ricks
September 24, 2020
Edwin Alexander, age 48, of Ponchatoula, LA, pleaded no contest to unauthorized use of a moveable under $1,000.00. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for one year.
Michael Blevins, age 28, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine along with court costs.
Dustin Boyd, age 30, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded guilty to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He is ordered to pay a $1,200.00 fine along with court costs.
Todd Carroll, age 42, of Batchelor, LA, pleaded guilty to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Albert Cecchi Jr., age 25, of Greensburg, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances and hit and run driving. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
John Eisworth, age 37, of Maurepas, LA, pleaded no contest to resisting an officer. The sentenced was satisfied.
Ryan Harper, age 36, of Zachary, LA, pleaded guilty to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $1,200.00 fine along with court costs.
Paul Morgan, age 34, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded guilty to theft under $1,000.00, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of theft $1,000.00-$5,000.00. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Terry Rutledge, age 55, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a dating partner, violation of protective order- second offense, and home invasion. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $2,000.00 fine along with court costs.
Christian Seldon, age 20, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded guilty to aggravated flight from an officer. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $1,200.00 fine along with court costs.
Michael Smith, age 37, Livingston, LA, pleaded guilty to theft under $1,000.00. The sentence was satisfied.
Linda Snowden, age 48, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of drug paraphernalia. The sentence was satisfied.
Randy Stelly, 41, of Maurepas, LA, pleaded guilty to false imprisonment with a weapon and domestic abuse battery and violation of protective order. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. Four years of the sentence was suspended, and he will be placed on probation for two years upon release. He is ordered to pay a $1,200.00 fine along with court costs.
Judge Charlotte Foster
September 28, 2020
Jan Avara, age 33, of Prairieville, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Bradley Bedwell, age 20, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and driving while intoxicated- controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay an $859.00 fine along with court costs.
Blake Bradley, age 28, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Brandi Causer, age 28, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to negligent injuring and violation of protective order. She received credit for time served.
Anthony Colombo III, age 49, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Austin DeYoung, age 25, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace simple criminal damage to property. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $$300.00 fine along with court costs.
Melanie Ellard, age 39, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contes to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances – heroin. She was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred, and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
David Francois, age 28, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to simple battery. He received credit for time served.
Jerome Granger, age 28, of Harvey, LA, pleaded no contest to aggravated flight from an officer. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Brandon Landry, age 35, of Albany, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- methamphetamine. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Shaune McMorris, age 43, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to unauthorized use of a moveable. He received credit for time served.
Tracie Poe, age 44, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to 15 days in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for one year. She is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Danielle Poland, age 31, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- methamphetamine. She was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred, and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Nikki Rowland, age 31, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to issuing worthless checks. She was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred, and she was placed on probation for three years.
Sheila Schexnayder, age 48, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to aggravated assault. She received credit for time served.
Misty Searcy, age 41, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to aggravated assault. She was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $350.00 fine along with court costs.
Jerson Spears, age 42, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to simple battery. He received credit for time served.
Tyler Stewart, age 21, of Lafyette, LA, pleaded no contest to obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Miracle Temple, age 29, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace. She received credit for time served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.