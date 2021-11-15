They’ve worked all season to put themselves into this spot, now a number of parish teams have chance to compete in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s state cross country meet.
Classes 5A to 3A compete Tuesday at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.
“They’ve put a lot of work in, and this has been a goal of theirs since the beginning of the summer to quality for the state meet to get the team there,” Walker coach Will Silk said. “Obviously, they wanted to make it there individually, but the bigger concept was qualifying the team.”
The Class 3A girls race starts the day’s action at 11 a.m. with Albany’s Cayden Boudreaux looking to defend her championship, won last season in a time of 18: 57.7. Boudreaux, the two -time Livingston Parish Meet champion, posted a time of 18:43.87 to finish third in the St. Michael Warrior run on Nov. six.
The 5A girls race will run at 12:30 p.m. with Denham Springs, Live Oak and Walker in the field.
Denham Springs’ Hannah Linebaugh, the parish runner up, finished seventh while improving on her school record with a time of 18:24.82 at the regional meet.
The Lady Jackets finished 11th at the state meet last season.
“The girls feel like they’re a stronger team this year, so the goal is to finish the season top 10 and see how far they can push up,” DSHS coach Andy McLean said. “We’re hoping for Hannah to have a really big race. She’s had a breakout year, and it’s her last race of her high school career, so we’re hoping that everything kind of comes together and she’s ready to roll.”
Along with Linebaugh, McLean is bringing Kayten Zeigler, Chole Bueche, Victoria Durost, Alexus Durost, Catherine Duckworth and Kayleigh Ellis, with Allie Wilkes as the alternate.
“The other side of this is for those younger girls to go run strong, see if they can push into the top 30, 40,” McLean said. “We kind of looked at where we finished last year and where the team was at for each of our individual runners just to kind of give them perspective of what it took to be in 11th place and what it takes to be top 10, kind of giving them some goals of chasing for that championship style racing where you’ve got to go get those spots. I’m hoping they’ll also get some experience.”
Walker’s contingent in the girls race will feature Ava Pitarro, Avery Guidry, Tamara Fonseca, Addison Amedee, Karissa Englert, Madelynn Johnson and Kate Wilson.
“The girls team has come a long way since the beginning of the season,” Silk said. “We knew it would be tough to make the state meet this year, but they’ve improved so much throughout the season and pulled off the eighth-place finish at the regional meet to qualify, so they’re still riding the high from regionals. We want to go out there again, beat as many teams as possible. (Class) Five A is a very competitive class in cross country, obviously, but I think we’ll compete well. We want to go out there and beat as many teams as we can that maybe were beating us during the season.”
Sylvia White and Ali Tyler led Live Oak’s girls at the regional meet.
The Class 5A boys race closes out the state meet at 2:45, with teams from Walker and Live Oak in the field.
Walker, the Livingston Parish Meet champion, is paced by parish champ Jacob Kennedy, who finished 11th at the regional meet in 16.01.52. He’ll be joined at the state meet by Carson Boyer, Tyler Beatty, Lawson Borne, John Austin Bergeron, Peyton Levy and Tyler Cantu.
“On the guys’ side, they have kind of set a goal for themselves to have a top 10 finish … and beat some teams that have been ranked ahead of them throughout the season,” Silk said. “We’ve been moving in the right direction each week, and they want to continue that this week.”
Live Oak’s contingent is led by Peyton Parker, Benjamin Cutbirth and Devin McLendon.
