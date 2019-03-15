LIVINGSTON – The man accused of killing five people in two parishes, sparking a multi-state manhunt, will be arraigned Monday, March 18, for three slayings in Livingston Parish, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
Dakota Theriot, 21, is scheduled to be arraigned at 10:30 a.m. before Judge Robert Morrison in 21st Judicial District Court at the Livingston Parish Courthouse, Perrilloux said.
Theriot will enter a plea to three counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths on Jan. 26 of Billy Ernest Jr., 43; Summer Ernest, 20; and Tanner Ernest, 17.
He already was arraigned on two counts of first-degree murder in 23rd Judicial District Court in Ascension Parish in the slayings of his father and mother, Keith and Elizabeth Theriot, in their Gonzales home.
Bond was denied on those counts and no bond is expected to be allowed in the Livingston Parish arraignment.
Investigators say Theriot used a handgun he stole from his father to shoot the Ernest family members in their mobile home on Courtney Road north of Walker.
A 7-year-old child and 1-year-old toddler were unharmed in the shooting, Sheriff Jason Ard said at a news conference after the shootings.
Then Theriot drove to his parents’ home, where he shot them.
Theriot fled to Warsaw, Va., where he was arrested by Richmond County sheriff’s deputies when he arrived at his grandmother’s home in the early hours of Jan. 27.
He waived extradition on Jan. 31 and was flown back to Louisiana 12 hours later.
At a joint news conference on Jan. 29, Ard and Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said Theriot confessed to investigators that he killed all five people.
“We may never know why he did it,” Ard said.
(John Dupont nd Kevin Fambrough contributed to this report.)
