Deer Run's second march continues.
After facing significant backlash from both angry citizens and parish council members, developer and owner of Ascension Properties Chris Ingram is one step closer to beginning work on the new development on 4H Club Road.
On Thursday, September 7, the planning commission once again took Deer Run onto their agenda. The second, revised preliminary plat included new pieces which would match the more strict development ordinances which have been adopted since the development's inception.
One of those ordinances would be a fourth entrance for the subdivision. Ingram also agreed to scratch part of the plan which included apartments, instead opting for town homes that would be sold to private owners. He also agreed to leave property in the rear of the development untouched for drainage concerns.
The planning commission approved the revised plat after hearing from the review engineer for the project who confirmed that all new ordinances had been met.
The subdivision will now move to parish council for questions and potential approval at their Sept. 28 meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. in the parish council chambers.
Despite a compromise struck in federal court under Judge Shelly Dick, one lawsuit remains against the development.
5th District Livingston Parish Concerned Citizens Association, an LLC filed by Randall Richardson according to the Secretary of State's website, has filed a memorandum to Judge Jeffrey Johnson's court petitioning the case from June be reopened and Parish President Layton Ricks be found in 'contempt of court.' Steven Loeb, of Breazeale, Sachse, & Wilson represents the LLC.
Judge Johnson had overseen the first lawsuit, wherein a compromise was settled that the parish would enforce their new development laws as well as the new zoning ordinances - which would require one acre lots.
Johnson then dismissed the case in June.
The federal lawsuit under Judge Dick, filed by Ingram, alleged that the zoning for District 5 was 'null andvoid' due to improper processes for adoption, as well as issues with enforcement.
Eventually, the federal court case completed in a compromise, as mentioned above, and was dismissed. According to witnesses of the case, Judge Dick also explained that the 5th District group, as well as councilwoman Erin Sandefur (District 5) 'no longer had a dog in the hunt' and 'she would allow no more political grandstanding in her courtroom.'
Sandefur, who was handpicked by councilman 'Bubba' Harris as a successor, ran her campaign to fill the remainder of Harris' seat with a promise that she would 'stop Deer Run.'
Parish attorney Moody has filed a memorandum to oppose reopening the suit in district court, since the court had already set a ruling based on the compromise. Loeb responded five days later, on Aug. 21, stating that the court had the right to enforce the compromise from June 14.
Aside from the parish's response, filing a memorandum to keep the 21st District case closed, Moody believes most of the concerns were settled in the federal court compromise.
"This is an attempt to block something I don't think can be blocked," Moody explained.
"Landowners have basic rights," he continued, "and this landowner (Ingram) has gotten clear go forward through due process from the government and a consent judgement from a federal court."
Moody now believes that, since the developer agreed to restart the process through the planning commission, the current lawsuit is moot. He also explained the hearing date for that suit was moved from Oct. 23 to Dec. 11, at the request of the group's attorney Mr. Loeb.
Moody is on the agenda for this Thursday's parish council meeting, Sept. 14, to discuss the ongoing lawsuit and process of the new development.
