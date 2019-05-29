DENHAM SPRINGS – A contractor pouring concrete at a Range Avenue project got a 30-day extension on a variance from the city noise ordinance from the Denham Springs City Council on Tuesday.
The City Council approved the extension for contractor Mark Rhymes, working on the Harvest Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation facility, by a 3-1 vote.
Voting yes were councilmen Lori Lamm-Williams, Laura Schmitt Smith and Jeff Wesley.
Councilman Robert Poole cast the lone no vote.
Rhymes told the council that he would be done in less than 30 days “if the weather holds up” since he had only nine “pours” left.
After a specific amount of concrete is poured, it has to set for several days before another section can be poured, Rhymes told the council in March when he first received a variance.
The variance allows him to begin at 4 a.m., but not pour on Sundays.
There was little discussion about the extension by the council or from the audience.
Lamm-Williams, presiding over the meeting in the absence of Mayor Gerard Landry, said the police had received no noise complaints.
In other business, the council approved an insurance quote from the Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corp. for $352,447 for worker’s comp insurance.
The quote is a 4 percent drop in cost to the city and runs for the fiscal year from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020.
The council also approved flood insurance from the Odom Insurance Agency for all city-owned buildings for the same fiscal year at a premium of $33,946.
In other business, the council:
• Appointed Stacy Jones, of Klondyke Insurance Agency, as agent of record for worker’s compensation insurance for the fiscal year July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020.
• Declared as surplus 60 unusable fire hydrants.
• Declared as surplus 567 gas meters than cannot be refurbished and 5,720 feet of 4-inch pipe and 6,240 feet of 6-inch pipe that is too old to use.
• Approved a $105.26 payment to the contractor for the Julia Street overlay project for striping and asphalt price adjustment.
