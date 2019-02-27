DENHAM SPRINGS – The Denham Springs City Council should roll forward its property millage to preserve the option to increase it in the future if needed.
Kristyn Childers, of Millage Management, made a presentation to the council at its Monday meeting, explaining why the action was needed before the end of the year.
Denham Springs has a millage rate of 3.478, she said; it has a maximum millage of 3.724 it can levy.
Every four years the parish assessor re-assesses property, Childers said, and whatever millage level is in effect becomes the maximum a public body can levy.
If the city does not raise its millage to 3,724, the 3.478 rate becomes its maximum rate, she said.
“We urge you to roll the millage forward,” Childers said. “You have to think long-term.”
For a homeowner with property assessed at $100,000, the higher 3.724 millage bill would be $37.24, Childers said.
This is an increase of $2.46 over a bill of $34.78 based on the 3.478 millage.
Denham Springs would see a total increase of approximately $20,000 from the higher millage, Childers said.
The city retains the option to “roll back” the millage to a lower level later, she added.
The City Council took no action, but Childers said increasing the millage was a “time-consuming process and the laws keep changing.”
Changing the millage requires a two-third’s vote of the public body, publication in its legal journal and in a designated professional journal in a certain-sized ad, she said.
This is a 60-day to 90-day process, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.