DENHAM SPRINGS -- The City of Denham Springs has acquired sand and sandbags in preparation for the potential rain/storm event this weekend, according to an announcement.
The sand and bags are located on Government Drive across from the Fire Station, the news announcement said. Residents must bring their own shovels.
Resident also should prepare and secure their homes, including outdoor items that may float away or damage a home. Check ditches for debris, including leaves and cut grass, to keep proper drainage.
If residents who are in need of something the city can help with, call (225) 665-8121.
