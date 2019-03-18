LIVINGSTON – Twenty-first Judicial District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux said he will seek the death penalty for accused murder Dakota Theriot, who entered a not guilty plea during arraignemnt March 18 at Livingston Parish Courthouse.
Therio is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in Livingston Parish and another two in Ascension in a January murder spree.
He returns to court May 9. District Judge Brenda Ricks will preside.
The first-degree murder charges and the heinous nature of the slayings support the reasons to seek the death penalty, Perrilloux said.
“Dakota Theriot killed three innocent victims and did so with no justification,” he said. "We don't take any pleasure in taking a capital case, but after reviewing the case and the circumstances, we feel it's the appropriate action.
Perrilloux said he has spoken to members of the Ernest family. He said they support moving forward with the trial as a capital case.
Questions regarding Theriot’s mental health have persisted, but Perrilloux said nothing in the information his office has received thus far supports that claim.
The deadline for further motions will begin May 9.
Senior Judge Bob Morrison presided over the arraignment hearing, but the case will go before Judge Brenda Ricks, based on random selection for capital cases.
Questions arose during the brief hearing over the use of indigent attorneys, and whether the public defender’s office for the 21st Judicial District would have to foot some or all the bill.
Theriot, 21, was represented by Elliott Brown, of the New Orleans-based Louisiana Capital Assistance Center, a nonprofit group which offers services in capital cases.
When questioned about the case, Brown declinded comment.
Theriot was accused of killing roommates Billy, Summer and Tanner Ernest on the morning of Jan. 26. He then stole Billy Ernest's pickup truck drove 30 miles to Gonzales, where he shot his father and mother, Billy and Evelyn Theriot.
He allegedly shot all five victim with a handgun that belonged to his father.
Deputies in Richmond County, Va., arrested Theriot less than 24 hours later in the driveway of his grandmother’s home. He waived extradition five days later in a hearing Feb. 1 in Warsaw, Va., and was transported to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office later that day.
He was recently transferred to Angola State Penitentiary, which offered Sheriff Jason Ard the opportunity to make the transfer from Livingston Parish Detention Center, where he had been in custody since his extradition.
The safety of deputies, other inmates and Theriot himself played a role in the transfer, Ard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.