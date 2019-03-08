DENHAM SPRINGS -- The state Department of Transportation and Development has changed its plans today to work on the Florida Boulevard intersection with Hatchell Lane and Pete’s Highway.
A DOTD crew will be working on the northbound through lane of Pete’s Highway and southbound through lane of Hatchell Lane until 2:30 p.m., according to Darrick Berner, project engineer with the DOTD District 62 office in Hammond.
This lane closure is necessary to allow crews to adjust existing manholes, Berner said.
At least one lane will remain open at all times.
Northbound motorists on Pete’s Highway can take La. 3003 west to La. 3002 north to Florida Boulevard east to La. 1031 north to avoid this closure.
Southbound motorists on Hatchell Lane can take La 1031 north to La. 1030 east, east on La. 1026 to La. 1027 south to Florida Boulevard to the intersection.
