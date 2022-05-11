For the Albany football team, this spring drills have been about getting back to basics.
“What people don’t understand, we lost 15 seniors last year,” second-year coach David Knight said. “That was a huge class for us. When you lose that, it takes a couple of years to recoup and get the numbers back up. We’ve got about 30 kids out right now, and out main focus has just been teaching them where to go because a lot of these kids didn’t get playing time last year. Having seniors, they got a lot of time on the field, so these guys, we’ve just been spending a lot of time to do a lot of teaching – where to go, who to hit, why you do this, why you do that-type stuff.”
The Hornets wrap up spring drills hosting Fontainebleau in a 6 p.m. scrimmage Thursday.
Knight praised the spring effort of quarterback Aiden Casteel and said Bryce Hoyt will move to fullback while playing middle linebacker on defense, while Jon Duhe moved from receiver to running back.
“We had to move Jon down to a running back because he’s got some speed for us, and we want to get his hands on the ball,” Knight said.
Knight said running Seth Hoffman a starter last season is injured, with Knight hopeful he’ll return for the regular season. Walker Poe, who was injured last season, has returned this spring.
“We’re a lot about schemes,” Knight said. “We’re still going to run the ball, and we’re a lot about schemes. We’re still going to run the ball. We’re a lot about misdirection stuff, trying to stay balanced, force the defense into not blitzing us, not attacking every play, kind of make them play educated football and try to read what we’re doing.”
Another focal point for the Hornets heading into the scrimmage will be on the offensive and defensive lines, with Knight coaching the offensive line himself.
“Last year, we had a lot of seniors, but we had a lot of seniors that had never really started, been on the field, and kind of some undersized kids,” Knight said. “The kids this year are younger, but they’re a little bit thicker, a little bigger, and they just never got to play. We focused a lot on trying to get them some reps, get them a lot of work in in the offseason, weights and stuff like that.”
Knight said Josiah Shockley had a good offseason with the sophomore moving to center and Brandon Wesley, who played some center last season, moving to guard.
“If you can get a center in there that you can run behind, that will be a big thing, so we went on and bit the bullet, figuring we can move Josiah now and have him for a little while,” Knight said.
Defensively, Knight said the Hornets will stay in a four-man front but have also been working on some variations with 4-2-5, 4-4 and five-man front schemes.
“I think the defense had a great offseason,” Knight said. “They know where to go, and they know what to do. We’re trying to play smart football, and I think we’re on our way to it.”
