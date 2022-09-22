ALBANY – It the fourth week of the season, but there’s already a must-win vibe around the Albany football program heading into Friday’s home game against Fisher.
“It’s huge,” Hornets coach John Legoria said of the homecoming game, which begins at 7 p.m. at Jessie Fletcher Memorial Stadium. “We have to have some wins here. We’ve got to string some wins together, and the bottom line is if we want to reach the goal and make the playoffs, we’re going to have to upset somebody – win the ones we’re supposed to win here the last six or seven ball games and upset a couple people for us to have a chance. We’re just trying to get better and hopefully we can be able to do that.”
The Hornets (1-2) are coming off a 52-49 loss to Springfield in the Battle of I-12, a game that featured several lead changes and big scoring plays for both teams, and early in the week, Legoria said part of the challenge was getting the Hornets focused on this week’s game after a tough battle with the Bulldogs.
“I told the kids (Monday), we can’t last Friday’s game affect this Friday’s game,” Legoria said. “It’s homecoming week, so you’ve got to worry about all the hoopla that goes along with that, so I don’t know if we’re totally focused in on the game just yet. We’ll probably find out a little more about us (Tuesday). We’re more focused on us and trying to eliminate the things that have been killing us, which is penalties. We’ve talked about that and had some coaching points on that. We’re just trying to get better so we can maintain our drives.”
Albany picked up 16 penalties for 124 yards against Springfield, continuing a trend Legoria would like to curb.
“That’s two games in a row that we’ve had 15 or more penalties and just have stalled drives and killed momentum that we’ve established,” Legoria said. “We’ve got to correct those mistakes or it’s going to continue to haunt us.”
He also said the Hornets will be making some changes on defense this week after Jatoris Buggage rushed for 294 yards and four touchdowns to spark the Bulldogs on offense.
“Teams that we’re going to play are going to do exactly what other teams are doing,” Legoria said. “Fisher’s going to run the ball 90 percent of the time. We’re making a few adjustments on defense, so I think this is a week where we can see if we can move in a different direction on some things personnel-wise, so we’re just going to see if it works and get some other guys involved.”
“We’ve just got to get some bigger bodies on defense, and we’ve got to be able to control the line of scrimmage a little better,” Legoria continued. “I think we need to be more aggressive. I think we’re sitting back and waiting, and I just think size-wise dictates we need to blitz more probably and just do some other things and take some chances because I think my secondary can cover,” Legoria said. “We’ve just been trying to play some base defense and we’re just not big enough right now and teams are just moving us out of the way, so we’ve got to change some philosophy a little bit.”
The plus for the Hornets coming out of last week’s game comes on offense after quarterback Aidan Casteel went 17-for-27 for 278 yards and four touchdowns, while Jon Duhe had nine receptions for 152 yards and three touchdowns receiving. Duhe had 26 yards and a touchdown on four carries rushing. Antonio Lopinto also rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns.
“I’ve said this early on since the jamboree,” Legoria said. “We have picked up the offense very, very well. If you would have told me we would have been this far advanced this early in the season, I would have told you probably not. I’m thoroughly pleased with where we are offensively.”
Fisher (0-3) has losses to The Willow School (22-6), Benjamin Franklin (35-6) and Northeast (14-13).
“They’re a very basic, fundamental team,” Legoria said. “They don’t run a lot of plays. They don’t run a lot of formations. They are a team to where what they do, they try to do well. When you look on film, they probably run five or six plays. They’re kind of an unknown because maybe they come out here this week and run 10 more plays. I don’t know, so it’s a guessing game.”
“On film, they try to establish the run game, mainly to the outside edges,” Legoria continued. “We’ve got to be able to attack where they want to run. They’re not a big throwing team, so we’re just going to have to be more physical than they are.”
Legoria is hoping the Hornets have an edge when it comes to preparing for the Fisher defense.
“They’re very similar to Springfield other than the size,” Legoria said. “It’s the same style of defense, so at least we get to see the same style of defense for two weeks in a row. They’re a base 50 defense, so I imagine they’re going to run similar to what Springfield ran as far as our sets when we’re in certain sets. They’ll probably mimic what Springfield did. That gives us an opportunity where we’ve seen it on film. We kind of know how to attack it.”
