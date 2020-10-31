SPRINGFIELD – Springfield’s Britton Allen experienced quite the range of emotions in the latter moments of Saturday’s game with Thomas Jefferson.
Maybe the biggest one was a feeling of redemption.
Allen’s interception in the end zone on fourth down as time expired sealed the Bulldogs’ 23-22 win over the Jaguars in Springfield and came after Allen was flagged for a facemask and unsportsmanlike conduct on the same play, moving the ball to the Springfield 29 with 38 seconds to play.
“It was a great game,” Springfield coach Ryan Serpas said after his team moved to 2-3. “We made a lot of mistakes early and were able to overcome them. We made some adjustments at halftime and really did a great job defensively and made some stops. The kids came up big, and we were able to make some plays offensively, enough to get the scoring, and Russell Egnew with the big extra point turns out to be the difference in the ball game.”
The up-and-down drive for Allen came after Springfield quarterback Brian Babb punted the ball away on a quick kick on fourth-and-2 from the Jaguar 46 with 1:29 to play.
Five plays later, Thomas Jefferson quarterback Ronald Martin was tackled after a gain of three yards on third-and-10 from the Jaguar 37. On the tackle Allen was penalized for a face mask, followed by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
The next three plays netted three yards and on fourth down, Martin fired a pass to the end zone, where Allen intercepted the ball to seal the win.
“I didn’t want to let my team down, so I knew that I needed to make a big play and capitalize on it,” Allen said. “My teammates are what really brought me up, keeping up telling me ‘it’s all right, man. You’ve got it next play.’ I couldn’t ask for better teammates helping bring me to make a play to seal the game out.”
Springfield trailed 22-16 before putting together the game-winning drive after recovering a Thomas Jefferson fumble at the Jaguar 43. The Bulldogs worked their ground game with Koby Linares carrying six times for 39 yards on the nine-play march.
“It’s exactly what we need to do,” said Linares, who had 157 yards on 21 carries while also playing linebacker on defense. “It doesn’t matter. They were telling me, ‘you need to do this. We need this for the team. My lungs were burning. Everything was burning. I just knew I had to keep pushing, and whenever I can, whenever we’d get a first down, Rick (Vicknair) would come in and give me a little break and then I’d go back out there and get that grind and keep going.”
Babb, who went 3-for-5 for 15 yards and an interception in the game, connected with Allen on a five-yard TD pass, and Russell Egnew’s PAT put the Bulldogs ahead 23-22 with 9:27 to play.
The Jaguars drove to the Springfield 30, where Allen pulled down his first interception of the game on fourth down, setting up the drive that ended in the quick kick.
In a scoreless third quarter, the teams traded punts, and the Jaguars later stopped Springfield on downs, but the Bulldogs recovered the fumble that set up the game-winning drive.
“Defensively, we kind of struggled all day with trying to stop them. We wanted to try to make them more one-dimensional, and they kind of kept us off balance defensively with the stuff they were doing,” Serpas said. “They were able to kind of throw it on que and then turn around and run the ball without any issues as well.”
“We made a couple of adjustments at halftime and kind of put some different people in different spots,” Serpas continued. “We still struggled to stop them at times, but when it mattered and we got close, the kids tightened down and made some plays, got some turnovers. I’m proud of the effort, and I’m glad that they finished the game out on strong note, and hopefully that builds momentum going into district play next week.”
Thomas Jefferson led 9-8 on Holden Gonzales’ 13-yard run in the first quarter. On the ensuing Springfield drive, Darrian Heim intercepted a Babb pass that was tipped, setting up Heim’s 4-yard TD run to cap an 11-play, 49-yard drive for a 16-8 lead.
Babb’s interception was his last snap until coming back into the game late in the third quarter. The Bulldogs used a combination of players at quarterback in his place, with Bryce Vittorio taking over to lead a scoring drive after a nice return by Rick Vicknair and a horse collar tackle on the Jaguars gave Springfield the ball at the Thomas Jefferson 41.
“Obviously Babb is our best quarterback option as far as being able to throw the ball, but he’s been struggling with some of his decision making when he’s in the game, and we’re trying to help him with that,” Serpas said. “We just had to make a statement to him that ‘hey look, if you’re going to continue to make mistakes, we’re going to have to find different ways to try to win ball games’, so we’ve been practicing those sets and doing things wildcat-wise just to be able to run and function our offense as we go. We have faith in him. It’s more of he’s got to have more faith in himself.”
“I think that hopefully this is a good lesson and he comes out and he works harder in practice and we get better as a team because of it,” Serpas continued.
Five plays later, Vittorio hit Owen Hodges on a 10-yard TD pass, and Vittorio’s keeper on the two-point conversion knotted the score at 16-16.
Thomas Jefferson followed with a 12-play, 65-yard scoring drive. The Jaguars converted on a fourth-and-one at the Springfield 7, setting up Heim’s 5-yard TD run for a 22-16 lead that held at halftime.
The Jaguars capped their opening drive with Cole Harris’ 27-yard field goal, but Linares gave the Bulldogs an 8-3 lead when he busted a 59-yard TD on the third play of the ensuing Springfield drive then connected with Josh Coleman on the two-point conversion pass.
“We’ve been practicing all week,” Linares said. “We’re going to switch our best players to get the down blocks so we can open up the hole as big as we can, and whenever we hit the big hole and the lines came through, it just blew everything up. I saw the corner come down. I really thought I was going get tackled, well then, my corner, of course, had him long enough just so I could get past him and I ran all the way.”
SPRINGFIELD 23, THOMAS JEFFERSON 22
Score By Quarters
Thomas Jefferson 9 13 0 0 -- 22
Springfield 8 8 0 7 -- 23
Scoring Summary
TJ – Cole Harris FG 27
SHS – Koby Linares 59 run (Josh Coleman pass from Linares)
TJ – Holden Gonzales 13 run (kick failed)
TJ – Darrian Heim 4 run (Harris kick)
SHS – Owen Hodges 10 pass from Bryce Vittorio (Vittorio run)
TJ – Heim 5 run (kick failed)
SHS – Britton Allen 5 pass from Bryan Babb (Russell Egnew kick)
TJHS SHS
First Downs 16 12
Rushes-Yards 42-151 34-224
Passing Yards 159 25
A-C-I 14-23-2 4-6-1
Punts-Avg. 2-33 3-32.3
Fumbles-Lost 5-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 3-43 7-70
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.