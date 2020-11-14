A strange week of preparation didn’t end the way the Albany football team would have liked it to after Breaux Bridge used a late scoring flurry in the second quarter to spark a 42-20 win over the Hornets on the road Friday.
“We showed that we can play with people,” Albany coach Mike Janis said after his team picked up Breaux Bridge on Thursday after Beau Chene had to cancel with COVID-19 issues. “You’re looking at a 4A team that was in the quarterfinals last year. I was excited for this game. I wanted to test us. I wanted to see how we could respond to such a big win against Loranger. Are we really where we think we are, or do we still have a lot of work to do? We still do have a lot of growing to do as a team and a lot of things that we need to fix up. That’s something that you don’t know, especially if we don’t play a game this week.”
“Any time you get to go out and face a challenge like this, you’ve got to learn from it,” Janis continued. “We’ve got to find some things that we did well against a very good football team, and a team whose record (2-5) is no way an indication of their talent and their ability.”
Reese Wolfe and J.J. Doherty had rushing touchdowns in the first half for the Hornets (4-3), who were tied at 14-14 with about three minutes to play in the first half.
Doherty finished 12-for-23 for 168 yards a touchdown and two interceptions, while rushing for 53 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown. Wolfe rushed for 21 yards and a touchdown on three carries, while Antonio Lopinto had seven carries for 21 yards.
“I thought we showed that we can play early there in the first half,” Janis said. “We were moving the ball. We made a commitment to running the football, and we were doing good. I thought it was turning into a very good game before it kind of got away from us there.”
Things turned quickly as Breaux Bridge had a long scoring run to take the lead. The Hornets got the ball back, but penalties helped stall the drive setting up a punt which led to another Breaux Bridge touchdown.
“In about two-and-a-half minutes, it went from 14-14 to 30-14,” Janis said. “We weren’t playing good football defensively. We made some adjustments, tried to put some guys in a better place defensively and the kids, I think, responded. We came out, we played better in the second half.”
Janis said the Hornets forced a punt on Breaux Bridge’s first drive of the second half and got a turnover on fourth-and-four which was wiped out because of an inadvertent whistle.
“Instead of us going turnover with the ball on their 45 with a fumble recovery, they get to replay their fourth-and-4 down and they convert, and then a few plays later, they go in and score to make it 36-14,” Janis said. “That’s a big swing. If we can go down and score right there on a short field, you’re looking at a game that’s 30-20, 30-21 or 22. It could possibly be a one-score game …”
Breaux Bridge got a pick-six before Wolfe, who had five receptions for 88 yards, had a touchdown catch to cap the scoring.
Albany turns its attention to hosting Hannan in a key District 8-3A game in the regular season finale.
“It’s going to be a tough one,” Janis said. “Hannan’s been very good over the past few years, and this may be their best team since I’ve been at Albany. It will be a really tough game, but we’ve got a lot to play for, and our kids should be excited to play it. I’m excited to play it, and hopefully we’re able to get it in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.