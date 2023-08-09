SPRINGFIELD – There’s nothing like adjusting on the fly, and that’s exactly what the Springfield football team did for Tuesday’s practice in an effort to combat the heat.
“We’re already trying to go in the evening to let the heat cool down,” Bulldogs coach Ryan Serpas said. “Even whenever we’re supposed to be out there at 5:30, you hope that it starts cooling off. The wet bulb’s going off, and we’re trying to be as safe as possible with these kids, making sure that we’re doing everything in our power for them to practice safely and not be exposed to all the elements.”
Tuesday’s practice, the second of the season for the Bulldogs, was scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m., but the start was pushed back almost an hour due to excessive heat and humidity, which was indicated by the constant sounding of the alarm on the wet bulb thermometer.
The team went through stretching and special teams drills in the old gym on campus for about 20 minutes before heading to the field without helmets.
“We’re following all the guidelines, so if we’ve got to do the first 20-30 minutes in the gym every day, then that’s what we’ll do and then stop from there, go grab a helmet, put it on, and then at some point, we’ll be able to put some shoulder pads on as well,” Serpas said.
The Bulldogs practiced in helmets only Tuesday and donned them not long after taking the field. Serpas praised his team’s effort in remaining focused during practice after the coaching staff opted to cut 10 periods off the schedule because of the later start.
“It’s being adaptable,” Serpas said. “You can talk about the kids and their ability to understand what’s going on as well and kind of embrace it. The excitement from them just (being) ready to be out here and work together, it’s been great for us so far.
“Obviously, we come into with the perfect practice plan in place, everything to get everything rolling right, and then we’re not able to get out on to the field and execute the way we want … (but) the kids adapted well to it,” Serpas continued. “The coaching staff, we came together and said, ‘OK, we can cut this, cut this, and still get a lot accomplished’. That’s the goal is to just try to continue to get a little bit better every single day, and the kids are doing a great job of that.”
The practice also featured several quick periods, some lasting three minutes, with the team attempting to get as many reps as possible in that time.
“Because it’s day two (of practice), we’re not trying to add or change a whole lot, so a lot of today was kind of review, and with all the kids being here already and after (Monday) understanding what to do, where to be at, it made things run a little smoother whenever we transitioned and told them ‘Hey, these what drills we’re running …,” Serpas said.
“We’re trying to get them to move at more of a game-type pace as well on the field while we can, get them thinking a little bit more while under that conditioning process too,” Serpas continued. “It’s all part of what we’re trying to do, little things that we can do to prepare them for what we’re going to see next Friday when we start scrimmaging.”
Wednesday will be Springfield’s first practice in full pads as the team prepares for a scrimmage at Fontainebleau at 6 p.m. on Friday, August 18.
“Hopefully we’ll ratchet it up a little bit more, get that feeling of it’s now a little bit more live, a little bit more physicality adding to the day, but still under control and learning and getting better,” Serpas said. “We’re still in the teaching phase of everything that we’re doing. It’s still early on in the process, and we want to make sure that everybody is spending a lot of time doing fundamentals right now and making sure that we’re doing all the baby step things to put us in a position to be successful, not just week one, but week 10 as well.”
“It’s just installing the base of what you do at this point, and that’s all we’re trying to do is get them to understand alignment, assignment and techniques and the fundamentals that it’s going to take for them to be successful,” Serpas said. “I think they’re (players) are doing a good job of it. Our coaching staff is doing a great job of breaking things down as well to keep them moving. We’re just trying to make sure everybody’s on the same page and we slowly knock that rust off every rep that we take.”
