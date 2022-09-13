Call it adjusting on the fly, but Live Oak football coach Blane Westmoreland knows it’s something his team is used to after the past couple of seasons.
Live Oak’s game with Bonnabel, which was supposed to be a road game for the Eagles, was moved to LOHS, with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
“It’s kind of one of those things where it almost feels like a COVID week …,” Westmoreland said. “These kids are kind of used to that – things getting moved a lot. It’s not like we’re having to change a game today or tomorrow because of weather. We’ve had a week’s preparation, so we’re able to kind of do everything at practice that we need to get done Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. That will give us a little extra time heading into next week’s game.”
The Eagles are coming off a 21-3 loss to Dunham, and Westmoreland’s message heading into this week’s game is much as it was following the loss.
“It’s trying to get these kids to grow up fast and being able to deal with adversity and seeing some things that they haven’t seen before,” Westmoreland said. “It was the first time that a number of these guys had been down in a ball game, so dealing with that type of adversity, dealing with all those things – how to overcome that, what to do, what not to do, is really what the focus is on.”
Westmoreland also said the Eagles are working on communication along the front and ball security heading into Thursday’s game, and he said he was pleased with the defense’s effort against Dunham.
“You’re two busted plays away … it’s a 7-3 game, so the guys really, I felt like on defense, did a good job of keeping everything in front of them kind of trying to get them to grind it out,” Westmoreland said. “Braden Jones (six carries, 43 yards) ran the ball very well. I was pleased with his performance. There were definitely some positive takeaways there from Friday.”
Bonnabel (0-2) has losses to Destrehan (49-0) and Kenner Discovery (15-7) under first-year coach B.J. Cohen.
“You see an athletic team that’s going to get after it,” Westmoreland said. “They had a new coaching change going into this season … They play in a pretty competitive district down there in that New Orleans district.”
Westmoreland said the game presents another challenge for the Eagle offensive line after the team had 104 yards of total offense and punted on its first five possessions of the second half last week.
“The defense is going to get after you,” Westmoreland said. “They’re going to pin their ears back, and they’re coming, so communicating on the front and making checks and calls at the line is something that we will stress throughout the whole week …”
