DENHAM SPRINGS – When it comes to the District 4-5A schedule, nothing ever gets easy for anyone.
In the case of Denham Springs High, that means traveling to face Class 5A No. 3 Zachary on Friday.
“This is why you play the game,” DSHS coach Brett Beard said. “This is a huge opportunity, big-time opponent. I think we all know the history of Zachary the last few years. This is really why you do everything that you do. To beat up on somebody of a lesser magnitude really isn’t all that fun, but to be able to get on a field with these guys and play with these guys, this is the test and the challenge that you want and that we’re absolutely up for.”
The Yellow Jackets (0-4, 0-1) enter the game with the team’s starter at quarterback up in the air. Sophomore Reese Mooney started the past two games after senior John McDaniel injured his knee in the loss to Assumption.
Mooney went 6-for-16 for 47 yards and an interception in last week’s 30-22 loss to Central before McDaniel came on to go 4-for-10 for 44 yards and a touchdown.
“We’ve seen the style of play from John that we wanted early on after losing the job, and we style of play from Reese (when) we felt like he won the job,” Beard said. “I think that both of them will compete. I think they’re both warriors. I think they will both make each other better, and I think I’m perfectly fine with saying the best dude that practices this week will start. I don’t care which week it is. Going forward, we may have a new starter every week because I’m going to make them battle for it every week because it’s time to get competitive. It’s time to get comfortable competing and being comfortable with being uncomfortable. I think going forward, we don’t owe anybody anything here. We owe the opportunity to play the best players and win the football game.”
The Broncos (3-0, 1-0) are coming off a 45-0 win over Live Oak behind running back Connor Wisham’s five-touchdown effort.
“They are who they are,” Beard said. “The one thing I love about those coaches, I think they do a great job of creating who they are their identity, they stick with it, and their kids are able to go play, and they play at a high level on top of being exceptional athletes to begin with. This might be the best Zachary team I’ve ever seen going within the last five years, and they’ve had some really good teams, so this could be the best job they’ve done as coaches and could be the best job that I’ve seen them do so far. I’m excited to get on the field with them and see were we stack up and how we’re going to play.”
Zachary also features LSU commitment Chris Hilton at receiver and Eli Holstein at quarterback.
“They’ve got dudes across the field that are good football players,” Beard said. “That’s what makes them so good. You can focus on the quarterback. You can focus on the one receiver. You can focus on the running back. You have to be physical and you have to be sound to have an opportunity to beat them because they can beat you so many different ways.
“I’m excited to see this young quarterback in person because we’ve got a young quarterback too that we’re excited to see how he matches up and what they look like together and how they handle their programs,” Beard continued. “I’m excited to see that. Of course, you get on the field with Hilton. We’ve been there before. He’s a special talent. Those are fun kids to coach against and watch play the game. The biggest difference in them that I see from any other year, which I think makes them better, I think they may be better in the trenches. They seem to have some guys on both sides of the ball that are big and fast and physical. They’re playing well together. This is a big-time test, and our program has to be up for it.”
Zachary’s defense is led by middle linebacker Riley Howard, but like the Broncos’ offense, he’s not the only piece of the puzzle.
“He flies around, but to be a linebacker behind that d-line makes your life a little bit easier,” Beard said. “I think they’re fast and big and physical up front, especially in the middle. Of course, DB, when you think of Zachary, they’ve always got cats that can go. Really, it’s your typical Zachary team. They’re going to be sound across the board. They’re going to play fast. They’re going to play physical. They play with an attitude that I love that ultimately I’d like to build here. We’re just going to have to play our best game yet.”
After watching film of the Central game, Beard said he found some positives.
“I thought defensively, we kind of turned a corner,” Beard said. “Like I said before, we kind of went backward to go forward, kind of simplified so we could play a little faster and move some dudes around, and I thought they did that. I thought we played phenomenally in the second half … You give up nine points offensively (on a pick-six and a safety), that’s a tough one to overcome.
“We’ve got to continue to weather the storm that we’re kind of creating for ourselves,” Beard continued. “I’d love to give everybody else credit for it, but we’ve got to weather our own created storm. I think if we get more comfortable doing that and not putting ourselves in a bad spot to let it unravel a little bit – we’ve just got to be able to put all three facets of the game together. I don’t mean be exceptional. I just mean don’t make big mistakes. Just give us a chance. Every time you go out there, whether it’s offense, defense or special teams, do your job and give us a chance.”
